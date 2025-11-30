No. 17 USC vs. UCLA live updates: Bruins win coin toss, defer

- Share via
UCLA wins coin toss and defers
No. 17 USC 0, UCLA 0, start of first quarter
UCLA won the coin toss and deferred. USC is set to receive the opening kickoff.
What’s in a rivalry? UCLA’s newcomers now know after watching a video about USC
Red Sanders, the legendary UCLA football coach, once said the rivalry with USC wasn’t life or death, it was more important than that.
Now, some 70 years later, almost half the Bruins’ roster needed a primer on what it means to play the Trojans.
Will Jayden Maiava and Husan Longstreet remain USC’s top quarterbacks?
During each of his last two Decembers at USC, Lincoln Riley faced a critical decision at quarterback: pursue a new passer in the portal or trust the one who’s next in line?
In each case Riley opted to keep the known quantity. But as his fourth regular season at USC comes to a close Saturday against UCLA, the coach could face a more complicated conundrum at the position this offseason.
Plaschke: Lincoln Riley should be on hot seat after USC flops again in big game
Another big game, another big stink.
Another loaded season, another lost season.