Live No. 17 USC vs. UCLA live updates: Bruins win coin toss, defer opening kickoff

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava is set for a rematch with UCLA at the Coliseum Saturday.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

UCLA wins coin toss and defers

By Iliana Limón Romero

No. 17 USC 0, UCLA 0, start of first quarter

UCLA won the coin toss and deferred. USC is set to receive the opening kickoff.

What’s in a rivalry? UCLA’s newcomers now know after watching a video about USC

USC defensive end Sam Greene tackles UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers to seal a Trojans win at the Rose Bowl on Nov. 23, 2024 .
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Ben Bolch

Red Sanders, the legendary UCLA football coach, once said the rivalry with USC wasn’t life or death, it was more important than that.

Now, some 70 years later, almost half the Bruins’ roster needed a primer on what it means to play the Trojans.

Will Jayden Maiava and Husan Longstreet remain USC’s top quarterbacks?

USC quarterbacks Jayden Maiava and Husan Longstreet join teammates preparing to the throw the ball during practice.
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, second from left, and Husan Longstreet, third from left, join teammates warming up during a practice.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Ryan Kartje

During each of his last two Decembers at USC, Lincoln Riley faced a critical decision at quarterback: pursue a new passer in the portal or trust the one who’s next in line?

In each case Riley opted to keep the known quantity. But as his fourth regular season at USC comes to a close Saturday against UCLA, the coach could face a more complicated conundrum at the position this offseason.

Voices

Plaschke: Lincoln Riley should be on hot seat after USC flops again in big game

USC coach Lincoln Riley walks off the field after a 42-27 loss to Oregon on Saturday that all but eliminated the Trojans from College Football Playoff contention.
(Lydia Ely / Associated Press)
By Bill Plaschke

Another big game, another big stink.

Another loaded season, another lost season.

