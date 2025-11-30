No. 17 USC vs. UCLA live updates: Bruins win coin toss, defer

What’s in a rivalry? UCLA’s newcomers now know after watching a video about USC

USC defensive end Sam Greene tackles UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers to seal a Trojans win at the Rose Bowl on Nov. 23, 2024 .

Red Sanders, the legendary UCLA football coach, once said the rivalry with USC wasn’t life or death, it was more important than that.

Now, some 70 years later, almost half the Bruins’ roster needed a primer on what it means to play the Trojans.