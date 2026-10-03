USC vs. Washington: Live updates, start time and how to watch

‘All options are on the table’: Fallout from Oregon loss puts Lincoln Riley on hot seat

After 72 particularly miserable hours for his football program, Lincoln Riley took his place behind a lectern Tuesday and tried to assure everyone that things at USC weren’t as bad as they looked.

“There’s a lot of things to be proud of in this football program right now,” Riley said. “Those that really look into it and look at what’s happening here will see that and understand that. There’s people on the outside that just don’t.”

But the optics at USC, since Saturday’s 41-27 home loss to Oregon, certainly couldn’t have been much worse for Riley. Because it wasn’t just that his Trojans lost a critical game to a bitter rival, one framed for weeks — months, even — as a must-win. Or that in its wake, Ducks coach Dan Lanning had savaged him and his program multiple times.

It was what happened in the midst of that loss, as well as the reactions after, that made matters much worse for USC.