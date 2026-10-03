USC vs. Washington: Live updates, start time and how to watch

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‘All options are on the table’: Fallout from Oregon loss puts Lincoln Riley on hot seat
After 72 particularly miserable hours for his football program, Lincoln Riley took his place behind a lectern Tuesday and tried to assure everyone that things at USC weren’t as bad as they looked.
“There’s a lot of things to be proud of in this football program right now,” Riley said. “Those that really look into it and look at what’s happening here will see that and understand that. There’s people on the outside that just don’t.”
But the optics at USC, since Saturday’s 41-27 home loss to Oregon, certainly couldn’t have been much worse for Riley. Because it wasn’t just that his Trojans lost a critical game to a bitter rival, one framed for weeks — months, even — as a must-win. Or that in its wake, Ducks coach Dan Lanning had savaged him and his program multiple times.
It was what happened in the midst of that loss, as well as the reactions after, that made matters much worse for USC.
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Listen now: Podcast ‘House of Troy’ features inside look at highs, lows of USC Athletics
Why has it been so hard for USC football to compete for a national title after setting the standard in college football during Pete Carroll’s tenure?
Times USC beat reporter Ryan Kartje spent the past four years conducting more than 100 interviews, gaining new insight into the football program’s dramatic rise, fall and difficult push to return to national relevance.
Today, we begin sharing that story with you in “House of Troy,” a new narrative podcast from L.A. Times Studios available now on Spotify and Apple.
Check out Episode 1: “Win Now.”
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Lincoln Riley backs coordinator Gary Patterson amid USC defensive woes
When Lincoln Riley hired Gary Patterson to be his third defensive coordinator in five seasons, the USC head coach naturally pointed to Patterson’s impressive track record.
His reputation, after all, was as one of the great defensive minds in the modern history of college football, a coach who, at Texas Christian, knew how to get more out of lesser talent. It stood to reason that he could do the same at USC, where they’d just signed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class. And through the spring and summer, that appeared to be the case, as coaches and players alike raved about their new coordinator, who earlier this year was enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.
But as the Trojans approach the midway point of an increasingly tense campaign, Patterson and his defense have fallen drastically short of those expectations.