Times of Troy: Seven things to look for at fall camp for USC football

Welcome back to the Times of Troy newsletter, where the last gasps of our football-free summer are upon us. USC’s fall camp begins Wednesday, and from then on, this newsletter will be back in your inbox every Monday.

I want to thank you all again for subscribing to The Times of Troy. I’m overwhelmed by how many of you jumped on board in Year 1 and thrilled to be back for Year 2. I’ve got a lot of new ideas to bring to you this season. But for this week, let’s keep it simple.

With fall camp looming, here are seven thoughts I have about USC and the season ahead:

Newsletter Fight on! Are you a true Trojans fan? Get our Times of Troy newsletter for USC insights, news and much more. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

USC is going to push it deep more often with Jayden Maiava at quarterback. That’s a good thing. With Miller Moss at quarterback, USC threw just 10.4% of its passes beyond 20 yards downfield. That’s the lowest rate of passes thrown deep by a starting quarterback during Lincoln Riley’s coaching career. But when Maiava took over the starting job, that rate skyrocketed to 18.1%, the highest rate of deep passes by a quarterback in Riley’s career. That’s where Maiava can make the biggest difference for USC this season, so I expect Riley to continue leaning into it.

Has Husan Longstreet closed the gap at all on Maiava? In the spring, it seemed to me that, while clearly very talented, Longstreet still had a lot to clean up before he was ready to play. We’ve only heard glowing praise of the five-star freshman since, and I expect we’ll see a marked improvement in camp. “He certainly has the ability to help this football team,” Riley said at media day. “In terms of the skill set, there’s not a whole lot more that you want to have.” But the longer he can learn as the backup, the better for USC. I expect it’ll be a while before he pushes for serious playing time.

The college football world is sleeping on Ja’Kobi Lane. The spotlight in USC’s receiving corps swiftly shifted this offseason to Makai Lemon, who some draft analysts apparently see as the No. 1 receiver in the upcoming NFL draft. Lemon is a tremendous talent and deserves all the plaudits he’s getting. But I’m not convinced he’s the best receiver prospect in his own locker room. Lane has all the physical tools you could ask for, and while I don’t expect him to be able to maintain his 28% touchdown rate, I do think Lane can announce himself as the best red zone target in college football this season. The duo of Lane and Lemon could be absolutely lethal, assuming Maiava can get them the ball as much as possible.

Advertisement

Similarly, we’re not talking enough about Eric Gentry. People are quick to forget that Gentry was on his way to an All-American season in 2024 before concussions cut his campaign short. He played in just four games, but I saw enough to know that D’Anton Lynn, unlike his predecessors, understands exactly how to use Gentry’s unique skill set. Add Rob Ryan, USC’s new linebackers coach, into the mix, and you have all the makings of a breakout season. I’m buying all the stock I can before the opener, when everyone else will jump on the bandwagon.

The offensive line is USC’s most glaring question mark ahead of camp. I was concerned before we learned that the NCAA denied DJ Wingfield’s appeal for another season of eligibility. That situation is still up in the air — Wingfield has hired an attorney and will push for an injunction from the court — but USC must go forward assuming the veteran guard won’t be eligible. What does that mean for a line that was already thin? My expectation is that Tobias Raymond would shift inside to right guard, while Justin Tauanuu slots in at right tackle. But count on many combinations being tested over the next month. Micah Banuelos is the other one to watch at guard, if he’s able to stay healthy. As for the rest of the line, USC really needs ascending starters Elijah Paige and Alani Noa to take the leap, if it hopes to stay steady up front.

I believe the hype about USC’s defensive line. I’ve been hurt before when making preseason predictions about USC’s supposedly improved defensive front. But this time really does feel different! The interior of the Trojans line looks as deep as it has in four years under Riley. Keeshawn Silver gives USC an experienced and ferocious nose tackle manning the middle. Devan Thompkins has been turning heads since spring and could be on the verge of a major breakout, while freshman Jahkeem Stewart has an impossibly high ceiling. At defensive end, Anthony Lucas returns, while Kameryn Fountain is one of my picks to impress this fall. Could a unit that was recently USC’s most glaring weakness already become its biggest strength? It’s definitely possible.

Advertisement

Cornerback is the most wide open position battle in camp. Transfer DJ Harvey is a shoo-in at one corner spot, but the other outside spot is very much up for grabs. DeCarlos Nicholson is probably the favorite at the start of camp, but transfer Chasen Johnson or redshirt freshman Braylon Conley, who impressed in spring, could push for the job. Prophet Brown was praised by Riley at media day and probably starts camp as the nickel, but don’t be surprised if others challenge for the role. A lot could still change here.

Some other players I’ll be watching closely through USC’s fall camp … running back Waymond Jordan, wideout Zacharyus Williams, wideout Xavier Jordan, tight end Walker Lyons, linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson, freshman linebacker AJ Tuitele, freshman cornerbacks Alex Graham, James Johnson and RJ Sermons and safety Kennedy Urlacher.

Extra points

Juju Watkins has a lot of help heading her way. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

—The Big Ten is losing the battle for automatic qualifiers to the playoff. That doesn’t bode well for USC-Notre Dame. The Big Ten coaches fell in line with their commissioner at media day last week, speaking out in favor of having four automatic qualifiers to the College Football Playoff for the top four teams in both the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten. The SEC was once on board with the same format, but recently did an about-face, leaving the two power conferences at a stalemate. I don’t see those differences being resolved any time soon.

—Alijah Arenas is out for the foreseeable future with a knee injury. Will he ever actually play at USC now? It’s hard to imagine worse news for Eric Musselman and the Trojans than losing Arenas, whom everyone in the building believed would be a difference-maker from the jump. The best-case scenario now would likely see the five-star freshman return in February. The worst case would be him never lacing it up for USC. At this point, my expectation would be that the latter is more likely. A lot can change between now and then, though. Maybe he returns for the NCAA tournament. The Arenas family has a lot of respect for Musselman, who also coached Alijah’s father, Gilbert. Maybe they decide that Arenas can raise his draft stock significantly by sticking around an extra season at USC. But if he can leave and be a lottery pick next summer, I can’t imagine he’d pass that up.

—So, who might step up in Arenas’ place? Terrance Williams might be the safest bet at the start, assuming the former Michigan forward is cleared to practice by late August as expected. Amarion Dickerson could also find himself in a larger role. He’s a long, athletic defender who won Horizon League defensive player of the year last year, but wasn’t expected to be a scorer. The reality is that everyone will have to shoulder a bit more of the load without Arenas. Rodney Rice will have to be a true floor general as the primary ballhandler, and Chad Baker-Mazara will have to be a more reliable offensive threat. I’d also expect we see more three-guard lineups with Jordan Marsh — the biggest surprise of summer practice — slotting in alongside Rice and Baker-Mazara.

Advertisement

—USC women’s basketball is building a veritable superteam for the 2026-27 season. A trio of JuJu Watkins, Kennedy Smith and Jazzy Davidson, the No. 1 overall recruit in 2025, was already formidable. But the rich got richer this week, as USC secured a commitment from Saniyah Hall, the No. 1 overall recruit in 2026. Hall is only 16, but was just named the MVP of the FIBA U19 World Cup as the American team’s leading scorer. Even on the same floor as Smith and Davidson, she was a difference-maker. But USC’s lineup will be so deep when she arrives, Hall might only be the Trojans’ third option on offense. That’s a good problem to have for Lindsay Gottlieb, who continues to prove herself as one of the college game’s best recruiters. She could add a national title to that resume two seasons from now with all the talent at her disposal.

—USC’s baseball stadium won’t be finished by next season. After suffering through two seasons without a stadium, the Trojans are going to have to wait a little bit longer for all the amenities that come with a sparkling new facility. A person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly told The Times that Dedeaux Field will definitely be open to fans by the 2026 season, but some of the finishing touches won’t yet be finished on the player’s end. That could mean temporary batting cages or facilities under construction through some of the season. Which has to be frustrating for players and coaches who thought they wouldn’t have to worry about this any longer.

Coverage note

USC is no longer allowing reporters to watch the first 15 or so minutes of practice on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. That time was usually reserved for only stretching and individual drills, but sometimes there were interesting details to glean. There will be less of those to report this season, and no videos from practice to dissect like the Zapruder film. Interviews will still be held after, and reporters will get to watch some scrimmage action this fall. So, we persist!

In case you missed it

Miller Moss gives back to Palisades community by hosting youth football camp

With knee injury, USC’s Alijah Arenas and Eric Musselman weather another setback

USC women’s basketball lands another No. 1 recruit in Saniyah Hall

Plaschke: At sagging USC, Lincoln Riley should be on the hottest of hot seats

Advertisement

USC’s Lincoln Riley feeling ‘refreshed’ as pressure mounts to win in Year 4

Lincoln Riley ‘absolutely’ wants to keep USC-Notre Dame game on schedule

What I’m watching this week

Danny DeVito arrives at the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” 20th anniversary event this month. (Chris Pizzello / Invision)

It’s not often that a TV show finds its stride again in its 17th season, but that’s what’s happening right now with “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Already one of the funniest and most enduring comedies of all time, somehow Sunny finds itself in the middle of another mid-series heat check. The recent “Is it Cake?” episode, in my book, belongs in the pantheon of Sunny episodes. Which is saying something.

Until next time....