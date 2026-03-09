Eric Musselman was dealt a bad hand at USC this season. But how long will excuses suffice?

Welcome back to the Times of Troy newsletter, where there is no shortage of big things happening at USC. Spring football is off and running, The baseball program is in the midst of a historic start. The men’s basketball team is spiraling into next week’s Big Ten tournament, while the USC women were already eliminated in theirs. Now we await word on not just their NCAA seeding but also their star freshman’s status.

All four of those teams have faced obstacles in their path of rebuilding. But for Eric Musselman, this men’s basketball season has been a particularly cruel rung on the climb back to relevance.

It all culminated Saturday night, with a seventh straight loss, as USC once again folded in the second half. The loss locks in the longest losing streak at USC in over a decade, as well as the longest losing streak of Musselman’s tenure as a college coach. The fact that it came in the final days of the regular season, on the heels of USC dismissing its leading scorer, Chad Baker-Mazara, made the moment feel especially bleak.

“It’s not easy,” Musselman said, resigned, Saturday night, “but I’ve done this a long time.”

And as someone who has done this a long time, Musselman understands that the responsibility for the team’s disastrous stretch run ultimately falls squarely on his shoulders. He’s the one who constructed the Trojans’ roster. It’s up to him as the coach to ensure his team develops over the course of a season and to keep that team from quitting when adversity strikes.

Musselman has blamed injuries for derailing his team’s best hopes this season, and in many respects, he’s not wrong. It’s really tough for any team to stay afloat without three of its best — and highest-paid — players (Baker-Mazara, Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas) for large swaths of the season. When those top players command several million per year in NIL and revenue sharing dollars, there’s only so much to go around for the rest of the roster.

“It’s not an excuse,” Musselman said Saturday. “It’s a fact.”

It’s certainly true the Trojans were dealt a bad hand. Their five-star freshman got into a freak car accident, then injured his knee, then, a few days after finally coming back, he got sick. Their rising star guard suffered a season-ending injury in November. And the loss of Amarion Dickerson, who would’ve been a key rotation piece, ended up being a major blow for a team that was counting on everyone at the top of the rotation to deliver.

None of those things are Musselman’s fault. But no matter how true it is that the Trojans have suffered misfortunes this season unlike most other teams in college basketball, if you hear that enough times, it’s bound to eventually sound like an excuse.

That Rubicon was crossed at some point over the last few weeks at USC. The loss to UCLA left a lot of fans fuming about where the program stands after two seasons — and some wondering if Musselman is really the right man for the job.

I don’t think now is the right time for that conversation. Not after just two injury-riddled, hard-luck seasons. I still believe that Musselman is a good coach and a good fit for USC, even if Saturday did little to reaffirm my faith.

But after two years of getting a pass, no excuse is going to suffice if Musselman misses the tournament next season.

A historic heater for USC baseball

USC baseball coach Andy Stankiewicz. (USC Athletics)

Last May, I sat with Andy Stankiewicz in the unfinished dugout of new Dedeaux Stadium, as he harkened back to a time when the Trojans were the most dominant team college baseball had ever seen. Those were the teams he grew up watching from the bleachers at old Dedeaux.

“Those teams were powerful,” Stankiewicz said. “They were strong. They were, at times, pretty intimidating. That was SC. We have to help restore that respect back here.”

At that point, his team had just started practicing in a half-built stadium. USC still hadn’t been to the NCAA tournament in a decade. But you could see then the foundation of something special being built.

Fast forward less than a year later, and the Trojans have won 15 in a row to start the baseball season, matching their best start in program history. The pitching staff, the future of which felt uncertain when I sat with Stankiewicz, is now arguably the best in college baseball, with a microscopic 1.47 ERA that leads the nation. Mason Edwards, USC’s Friday starter, has yet to give up a run through 24 innings pitched this season. Grant Govel, the Saturday starter, has given up one run through 19 innings. Their development has been nothing short of extraordinary.

With a win Tuesday against Long Beach State, this USC team will cement its place in the record books. But a great start to a season doesn’t mean much if a team can’t finish.

That 1988 USC team is a perfect cautionary tale. Those Trojans started 15-0, but went 21-26 the rest of the way.

This USC team has yet to be tested by the best its schedule has to offer. But the Trojans have the arms, and they have the coach, to climb back into real contention this season.

Extra points

—USC men’s basketball averaged 500 more fans per game this season. Eric Musselman said that his program would undertake a full-scale effort to raise attendance at Galen Center in his second season. But the Trojans played in front of roughly the same crowds as they did last season, many of which were still overrun by opposing fans. USC fans assure that they’ll go to games if the team is a winner, but USC was 14-3 in mid-January, and fans still weren’t exactly packing Galen. “It’s been super challenging,” Musselman said Saturday. “I look back at every league, whether it’s the USBL in Sarasota, Florida, and we led that league in attendance. Whether it was Rapid City and we had sellouts and standing room only in the minor leagues, which nobody thought was possible. Whether it was Arkansas with 20,000 fans or Nevada being sold out every game our last three years, it’s been a challenge here. Our home court has not been much of a home-court advantage.”

—USC women’s basketball averaged 1,300 fewer fans per game. That’s to be expected without JuJu Watkins suiting up this season. The Women of Troy still had an average attendance of 4,750 fans over 16 home games. I’d expect we see that number go through the roof next season, when Watkins returns and five-star prospects Saniyah Hall and Sitaya Fagan join her.

—President Trump wants college sports to “go back to the old system”. Good luck with that. The president hosted a group of politicians and college sports leaders at the White House for a roundtable discussion Friday night and, in the process, announced plans for a vague executive order that would, we think, reimplement pre-NIL policies across college sports. In reality, the order will get shut down immediately in court, and we’ll be back where we started, waiting on college sports’ leaders to realize they have to fix this problem themselves.

—Lincoln Riley said to expect more position battles in the fall. “That’s what happens when your roster gets more deep and you bring in more people and you retain more people,” Riley said last week. It’s a good sign, if that’s indeed the case. In addition to spots we expected freshmen to contribute, such as at receiver or the defensive line, don’t be shocked if we see freshmen push for time at other positions, too — such as offensive line and linebacker. Freshmen linemen Keenyi Pepe and Breck Kolojay, both of IMG Academy, have looked the part up front, while linebacker Talanoa Ili has generated a lot of buzz at the start of camp and plays at a position of dire need.

Olympic sports spotlight

After early slip-ups to No. 1 UCLA and No. 6 Texas, USC beach volleyball has been on a tear of late. The Trojans have won 10 in a row after ousting No. 13 Louisiana State and No. 16 Grand Canyon at home over the weekend.

USC has the look of a true national contender once again. Especially if it can get continued growth out of freshman Sarah Wood. Wood was a coveted prospect and is widely seen as a rising star in the beach volleyball world. So far, that’s looked like the case as her and partner Zoey Henson have been moved into the No. 1 pair spot since USC’s pair of early losses.

What I’m Watching This Week

Wagner Moura in the movie “The Secret Agent.” (Festival de Cannes)

The Academy Awards are next Sunday, and so last weekend, my wife and I checked off our final box in the Best Picture category: “The Secret Agent.”

Starring Wagner Moura — who you may remember for playing Pablo Escobar in the popular Netflix show, “Narcos” — the film transports us to 1970s Brazil, which, at the time, was under authoritarian rule. Moura is tremendous as Marcelo, a researcher who’s on the lam for reasons we learn later.

The film is at its best building tension and showing us just how anxious life is under dictatorial rule. Not only did I find myself surprised by this movie — in a good way! — it also did wonders for reaffirming my feelings on democracy. The alternative seems ... not very fun!

Until next time ...