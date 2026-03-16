USC women have a tough road to travel in the NCAA tournament

Welcome back to the Times of Troy newsletter, where one of the finest weeks of the sporting calendar is upon us. The NCAA tournament brackets are set. The Round of 64 starts Thursday.

That means a much-needed clean slate for the Women of Troy, whose season sans JuJu Watkins has been frustratingly uneven to this point. USC lost six of seven at one point, bounced back to win six in a row, then lost four to close out its campaign.

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That path made for a decidedly different feel at Galen Center on Sunday, as the team traded the huge selection show celebration from last season for a more intimate, subdued set-up in a small room. When USC finally heard its name called, as the No. 9 seed in the final region of the night, there was no sense that they’d arrived. Not after the way things had gone through a 17-13 regular season.

“I think it’s right for this group,” Gottlieb said. “We understand that we have work to do to prove what we’re capable of. There’s no lack of belief in this room.”

Proving that won’t be easy this March, not after the difficult draw the selection committee handed them. First, USC will have to face Clemson, a beatable No. 8 seed, albeit one that’s playing only two hours away from its campus. After that, with a win, awaits No. 1 South Carolina, a team that already handled USC in L.A. earlier this season and would now be playing on its home court. Both fanbases are sure to make the environment extra hostile for USC.

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“We feed off of just energy and people there,” Gottlieb said. “We hope it’s a really full building.”

But to this point, USC hasn’t done well in hostile environments. In nine Big Ten road games this season, USC won only three.

It also hasn’t done all that well against the best teams on their schedule this season. USC was 4-12 against teams that made the NCAA tournament.

None of that suggests, at the end of an already inconsistent season, that suddenly USC would figure it all out following an early exit from the Big Ten tournament. The frontcourt isn’t suddenly going to be less limited. Desperately needed depth isn’t going to magically appear midway through March.

That said, this team isn’t totally devoid of talent, either. Freshman Jazzy Davidson will be one of the best players Clemson has seen all season. Kennedy Smith can make life miserable for Clemson lead guard Mia Moore. And Kara Dunn, who played Clemson while at Georgia Tech, has actual experience torching the Tigers. In her last four meetings with Clemson, Dunn averaged over 20 points per game.

“If we come in confident, then we have a good chance of making it work,” Dunn said.

That might be enough to get past Clemson. But if USC hopes to do more with its March, it’s going to have to unlock something we haven’t seen just yet.

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The streak is over

USC baseball’s stunning 19-game win streak came to an end Saturday in the snow, during the second half of a doubleheader at Northwestern. The streak tied the 1955 team for the Trojans’ best win streak in program history and blew away the record for its best start ever. So now what?

USC just barely made the top 25 last week, at 17-0. It just eked in at 25th. Might it actually fall out of the rankings after just a single loss in 20 tries? I, for one, think that would be absurd.

I understand that part of this glaring lack of respect has to do with USC’s schedule, which, on paper, has not exactly been a murderer’s row so far this season. The Trojans have faced just two teams with a winning record. Their strength of schedule ranks 51st nationally. But that’s actually three spots ahead of Texas, which was the second-to-last undefeated team left in the sport. The Longhorns were still ranked No. 2 coming into this week, before losing to Ole Miss in extra innings.

It’s not like USC has been lucky to beat the teams it has so far. Its pitching staff has been the best in the nation through 20 games, with a microscopic 1.64 ERA that’s nearly a full earned run better than second place. That should count for something.

Considering how extraordinary their pitching has been, I don’t expect the Trojans to suddenly fall back to earth, either. They don’t face UCLA until April, while their only ranked opponent between now and then is a one-off against Oregon State on Mar. 24. Maybe by then, the rest of college baseball will have finally come to terms with USC’s return.

Extra points

San Diego Cathedral running back Honor Fa’alave-Johnson jumps over a fallen blocker to cross the goal line in December (Craig Weston)

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—For the first time since Domani Jackson in 2022, USC got the top prospect in California to commit. San Diego Cathedral Catholic two-way standout Honor Fa’alave Johnson chose the Trojans on Saturday over Oregon, Miami, Texas, Louisiana State and Notre Dame, handing Lincoln Riley and his staff one of their biggest wins on the recruiting trail in a half-decade at USC. Fa’alave Johnson plays safety and running back and moves with the quickness and blazing speed of another top running back who went up the 405 from San Diego to USC.

—Spring football is on spring break. USC will take a week off of spring football while the rest of the university is on break. With so many freshmen and young players digesting so much information, a week off can’t be the worst thing.

—USC ace Mason Edwards’ scoreless innings streak ended at 29. No pitcher in college baseball has started the season hotter than the Trojans’ junior southpaw. Edwards has faced 98 batters in five starts this season. Of those 98, only six were hits. Just one — the Northwestern home run that broke the streak — was an extra-base hit. Meanwhile, more than half of the batters Edwards has faced (52) have struck out. That’s an extraordinary start, by any measure. And to think, the Trojans have another starter (Grant Govel) who has only given up a single earned run.

—Kara Dunn to the W? Dunn arrived at USC without a ton of fanfare, despite being the Trojans’ biggest pick-up in the transfer portal. And over the course of this season, she’s proven to be USC’s most valuable player outside of freshman Jazzy Davidson. USC will need her to be that and more this March if it hopes to advance in the NCAA tournament. But it’s also a big moment for Dunn’s pro prospects. Dunn is currently seen as a likely second-round prospect, according to most prognosticators. But there’s a lot of room for that profile to grow with a big tournament performance.

—Sprinter Garrett Kaalund shattered the indoor 200m record at the NCAA championships. Kaalund clocked a 19.95, becoming the first college sprinter to run a sub 20-second sprint. His time actually ended up being the second-fastest by anyone ever, trailing the world record by just three-hundredths of a second. Kaalund was a bright spot at NCAA’s for the USC men, who finished 30th nationally after winning the title last year. The women finished 20th.

Final Four picks

Times of Troy’s Final Four picks

Men: Duke, Houston, Arizona, Michigan

Champion: Michigan

Women: UConn, South Carolina, Michigan, UCLA

Champion: UCLA

Olympic sports spotlight

Freshman Sarah Wood had won 15 of her first 16 matches as one half of the No. 3 USC beach volleyball team’s top pair before another rare defeat Saturday against No. 7 Florida State in Pompano Beach, Fla.

Wood, playing for the first time with fellow freshman Bella Satterwhite as the No. 3 pair, lost her match for just the second time in her college career. USC lost a match for the first time in a month, 3-2. The Trojans would bounce back to beat No. 13 Florida Atlantic and No. 6 Texas Christian.

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What I’m watching this week

Sterling K. Brown in “Paradise.” (Brian Roedel / Disney)

I was wary of Hulu’s “Paradise” when I first started my binge of Season 1. But once I finally hit the flashback that explained exactly what led to the events of the series, I was hooked. That episode was one of the best things I watched last year.

Still, I know it’s not often that shows like this level up in Season 2. So I was still wary when my wife and I started watching last week. But boy was I wrong to worry.

Season 2, which opened with a character we hadn’t met in Season 1, has been tremendous to this point. Since opening up a wider scope of its world, the show has only gotten better. There’s still room for things to go off the rails with a show like Paradise. But so far, it really feels like the creators have figured it out.

In case you missed it

Makai Lemon’s combine podium performance didn’t bother NFL team executives

Frustrating USC men’s basketball season ends with overtime loss in Big Ten tournament

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USC NBA draft prospect Alijah Arenas refuses to see his dreams derailed by bad luck

Until next time ...