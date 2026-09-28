Times of Troy: USC gave Lincoln Riley everything. And for what in return?

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Welcome back to the Times of Troy newsletter, where the window is closing, the magic wand is waving like a white flag, and untrained eyes across the Trojan family are now all glaring at a man they once viewed as the savior of USC football.

They’d put every ounce of their confidence — and over $100 million — behind Lincoln Riley in 2021, when Riley promised to turn the Coliseum into the mecca of college football. They found a way to give even more that fall, after he brought in Caleb Williams and brought USC to the brink of the Playoff. And they gave him the benefit of the doubt, in 2023, when it all fell apart. “We will play great defense here,” Riley promised that offseason, and so they fell in line behind D’Anton Lynn, and then, two years later, with Gary Patterson, convincing themselves that on the third go-round, of course, it would be different.

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After all, they’d given him everything he asked for. More than any other coach in Trojan history. That’s how much they believed.

They gave him one of the most coach-friendly contracts in the history of college football, complete with a staggering buyout that they never expected they’d use. They even promised a state-of-the-art facility, on a campus where some thought it was impossible to build. Four years and $200 million later, somehow they still delivered.

They gave tens of millions more still — $40 million this year alone! — to build a war chest for name, image and likeness that could compete with the best in college football. They gave him the benefit of the doubt that he could handle personnel. And then when that went awry, they gave him a front office flush with star personnel people, including one of college football’s best (and most well-compensated) general managers.

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They kept giving to him even when he didn’t always give his whole self back. Even when it seemed like he didn’t get USC. Or didn’t care to.

And still, at the start of this season, the Trojan Family was ready to give over their faith again to Lincoln Riley. Some had convinced themselves that the Trojans were on a path to the Playoff.

But that faith was shaken Saturday night, as the Trojans faltered in the fourth quarter, just like they have so many times before. First, a roughing the passer penalty opened the door for Oregon to take a touchdown lead. Then, on USC’s next drive, Riley went for it on fourth and seven with seven minutes remaining from his own 49-yard line. The decision backfired, USC failed to convert, and Oregon put the game away.

It was a fitting conclusion to a familiar story, one only made all the more familiar when, an hour later, Riley defended his decision, explaining to all us untrained eyes out there that the call “wasn’t that close in terms of analytics.”

At this point, five years in, it doesn’t really matter what explanations or excuses are offered now. The only way back into the favor of the Trojan Family now is by way of the College Football Playoff. Ten wins or bust.

I suppose that’s possible. I mean, Clay Helton once won nine games in a row, including a Rose Bowl. But try, for a moment, to imagine the team you watched Saturday waltzing through a schedule that still includes Indiana and Ohio State, one of which it will have to upset to stay in the race. Even nine, or even eight, wins with USC’s schedule — and USC’s defense — is starting to feel like a stretch, given the note on which the season has started.

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But that’s what Riley will have to do, or otherwise put athletic director Jennifer Cohen in a very difficult position. She didn’t agree to Riley’s absurd contract. Even still, she’s supported him in every way possible to this point. Plus, cutting bait with the coach would mean paying one of the biggest buyouts in the history of the sport — money that USC could desperately use to keep building up the talent in the program.

That decision isn’t here yet. But after all the faith that’s been squandered, it’s hard to see things heading in any other direction now.

Stephens suspension

Desman Stephens II shrugs after making a late tackle on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

Riley clearly fumbled his initial response to Desman Stephens II’s violent hit on quarterback Dante Moore and the celebration that came after. (My colleague, Mirjam Swanson, wrote an excellent column about it here.)

But USC ultimately did the right thing by suspending Stephens for one game and calling him out for actions it deemed “unacceptable.”

The linebacker offered what I found to be a sincere apology to Moore, explaining that his actions were “completely inappropriate” and “inexcusable.” Stephens is not a bad kid, nor is he an excessively violent football player. He made a mistake, albeit a significant one that endangered the health of a fellow player. But I do believe Stephens can learn from that mistake.

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That’s why it was critical for USC to act swiftly in suspending Stephens, to send a message that this sort of thing isn’t tolerated. Riley could’ve sent that message Saturday night. But better late than never, I guess.

‘House of Troy’ Chapter 2 drops this week

Heading into the 2005 season, the Trojans were on top of the world.

Not only had USC just won its second straight national title, but also its star quarterback, the reigning Heisman winner, Matt Leinart, had just announced he was spurning the NFL for another year at USC.

The Trojans seemed … untouchable. Both on and off the field. The players were becoming household names. Leinart, the biggest star among them, was hanging out with Nick Lachey and hooking up with Paris Hilton.

For LenDale White, life at USC felt like a movie. It was hard not to get caught up in it all, he told me, when your favorite rapper knows your name. Sometimes Snoop Dogg would pick him up after class, and they’d smoke weed together.

“Life was so fast back then and going crazy,” White said. “I was in a daze, I’m not gonna lie.”

That season would be much more of a tightrope walk for the Trojans than most people understood from the outside. The pressure was immense. The expectations were sky high. And the whole world was watching.

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But USC’s winning streak rolled to 34 games, nonetheless.

And then Texas came to town.

**

That’s this week on House of Troy. Listen Tuesday and download wherever you get your podcasts.

Extra points

—USC isn’t getting to the quarterback enough. Throw out the Fresno State shutout, since that feels a bit like an aberration at this point, and the Trojans have only sacked the quarterback three times in their other four games. Defensive end Luke Wafle has established himself as USC’s most fearsome pass rusher, and he did his job with seven pressures against the Ducks, but he still doesn’t have a sack to his name. Defensive tackle Jide Abasiri was quiet again, after being banged up against Rutgers, and USC hasn’t gotten much out of Kameryn Crawford on the other edge. The path to beating Oregon started with pressuring the quarterback. But in spite of facing a backup for most of the game, USC still struggled to make him uncomfortable.

—Jahkeem Stewart played more (and better) than expected. The sophomore defensive lineman had missed the first four games of the season with a foot injury. But against Oregon, he played 36 snaps, which is actually the most he’s ever played in a game at USC. That tells us two things: One, that Stewart is actually healthy (or close enough), and two, that Riley knew he really needed Stewart in this game.

—Terrell Anderson finally made an impact, catching two passes for 50 yards. He played 24 snaps total. But make no mistake who’s atop the depth chart at receiver. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is this team’s No. 1 receiver until further notice. He had another stellar effort, with seven catches for 114 yards. He’s on his way to freshman All-American status.

—Defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren took a shot to the knee and didn’t return. He was carted up the Coliseum tunnel and came back to the sideline in street clothes. We don’t know the severity of the injury, but losing a key cog like VanSumeren would be an unfortunate blow to the defensive line, just as the Big Ten season is in full swing.

This week … in 2006

USC is on the road for the second straight week and without All-American wideout Dwayne Jarrett. But it’s the defense that nearly lets Washington State climb back in Pullman, Wash. With less than one minute remaining, the Cougars manage to make it as far as the USC 39-yard line.

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But a desperate heave toward the end zone is picked off by safety Taylor Mays, and the Trojans escape with their 4-0 record intact, still ranked No. 3 in the nation.

Polling the people

Simple question this week, folks.

Will Lincoln Riley be USC’s coach in 2027?

Yes

No

Click here to vote in our survey.

What I’m watching this week

From left, Glenn Close, Michael Chiklis and Anthony Anderson in “The Shield” in 2005. (Prashant Gupta / FX)

With the Internet ablaze this week with talk of which TV shows are overrated and underrated, thanks to the New York Times’ list of the 100 best TV shows of the 21st century, I wanted to get my official stance on the record about the most criminally underrated show of the last 25 years.

Police dramas are not often my first choice of genre. But “The Shield” transcends the confines of a cop procedural and delivers one of the best written and acted shows of all time, as far as I’m concerned.

It also has one of the best pilots in television history. And one of the best finales. And … well, just go watch it. I’ve already started my rewatch this week.

In case you missed it

USC suspends Desman Stephens II, apologizes after late hit on Oregon’s Dante Moore

Swanson: USC didn’t just lose to Oregon. Lincoln Riley fumbled away the Trojans’ integrity.

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USC loses to Oregon in yet another broken promise of the Lincoln Riley era

Oregon coach Dan Lanning calls out ‘disgusting’ hit that injured Dante Moore

USC confident quarterback Jayden Maiava can pass a critical test against Oregon

Trojans brush off high stakes of Oregon matchup: ‘We treat every opponent the same’

Until next time ...