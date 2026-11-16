Times of Troy: Once again, Lincoln Riley trots out the same old excuses

Welcome back to the Times of Troy newsletter, where it’s been a harrowing weekend for us all.

No. 18 USC’s playoff hopes were crushed in a loss to No. 9 Indiana, but yours truly sadly wasn’t in the building in Bloomington, Ind., to see it. Alas, I was stranded a whole state over, thanks to the FAA outage debacle during the weekend, with no time to make it by car, after also spending the previous night stranded, in of all places, Wichita, Kansas. Two trips to the airport were already foiled by canceled flights.

I watched from my friend’s apartment in Chicago as USC stumbled on the road in the same frustrating ways it always has under Lincoln Riley. And I was listening after the game when Riley offered up the same, tired explanation, too.

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“We’re right there, close tonight,” Riley said. “This game came down to a couple of plays.”

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USC, mind you, lost by two touchdowns. But this was the same explanation Riley had rolled out before.

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In 2023

After losing to Washington: “We were agonizingly close.”

to Oregon: “We’ve been that close.”

to UCLA: “We’re probably three or four plays away from being a 10-1 football team.”

In 2024

After losing to Michigan: “We came up one play short.”

to Minnesota: “We’re two plays away from probably being 5-0.”

to Penn State: “We all know what we’re three plays away from right now.”

to Washington: “You go change five, six plays this season, and everybody’s like, ‘Oh my God, they’re frickin’ unbelievable.”

In 2025

After the deflating loss to Oregon: “In the end, a couple plays short,” he said.

But after three years of Riley assuring just how close they are, the Trojans remain in the same frustrating place, spinning their tires.

At the start of this season, Riley told everyone who would listen that he had everything he needed to compete — a state-of-the-art facility, a Hall of Fame defensive coordinator, a third-year Heisman contender at quarterback, a top-notch front office and the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation. USC put up billboards all over town declaring that “The Time is Now,” including one across town in Westwood.

Nobody was being subtle about USC being ready to deliver on Riley’s many promises.

But on Saturday night, after USC was eliminated from playoff contention for a fifth straight year under Riley, the coach was singing a totally different tune about where his team stood.

“We’ve definitely come a long way as a program,” Riley said. “But obviously, we still have a little ways to go.”

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Obviously.

The goalposts were being moved before our very eyes, as if the head coach himself hadn’t told the whole world exactly how ready his team was to make a run. Riley, it turns out, was wrong about that. Obviously. But instead of acknowledging this mistake and insisting that he’ll do everything he can to turn things around, Riley’s instinct is to simply reset expectations, back to being just a couple plays, a couple moves, a couple million dollars away from greatness.

“This deserves to be a championship level program, there’s no question,” Riley said. “I’m very confident in a lot of the progress we made but obviously understanding that we still have a little bit here to go.”

I’m not sure if Riley really knows where USC stands in that process. But the facts from the last five seasons are pretty telling. Riley has yet to beat a ranked team outside of Los Angeles. He’s 6-15 overall against ranked teams at USC. And he hasn’t really had USC close to making the College Football Playoff since Caleb Williams popped his hamstring in the 2022 Pac-12 title game.

Meanwhile, across town, Bob Chesney has UCLA on a path to the playoff in his first very season coaching the Bruins. Which only puts into perspective how ridiculous it is for Riley to still have “a little ways to go” in his rebuilding of USC.

If Riley makes it to next season at USC, that frame of reference shifts significantly. With a 24-team playoff, it’ll be markedly easier for Riley — or rather, Riley’s agent — to point to a playoff berth — USC’s first playoff berth! — as real progress. No matter how far a USC run actually goes.

Being close this season should be close enough to make the 2027 field. But is that all USC aspires to?

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Because if it is, well, then they’ve already got the guy in the building who can get them close. The question is whether anyone at USC believes Riley will actually get them further than that.

USC women lose brutal ‘Real SC’ battle … but will be better for it

JuJu Watkins brings the ball up court in the first half against South Carolina. (Jacob Kupferman / Getty Images)

In their first true test of the season, the Women of Troy were outlasted by No. 1 South Carolina in a heavyweight battle that came down to a controversial call at the very end.

Down 12 with less than four minutes left, USC roared back into the game by way of the three-point line, cutting the lead to two with 42 seconds left. Jazzy Davidson stole the ball with a chance to tie and JuJu Watkins got it on the break. But South Carolina’s Jordan Lee swatted away Watkins’ drive to the basket.

The ball was ruled out on Lee, but South Carolina ended up challenging the play. By my interpretation of NCAA rules, the window to review an out-of-bounds play for South Carolina had passed. But the review went forward anyway. South Carolina got the ball back. And that was that.

“I mean, I watched it, it was close,” coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. “It was really close. It’s a tough call, so then you go with what it was. … That said, we had opportunities to be better in certain areas and we will get better.”

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Games such as Sunday should go a long way in that regard. That’s always been Gottlieb’s philosophy. Which is why you will never see the Women of Troy playing a parade of cupcakes in the nonconference. To which I say … respect.

Extra points

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava. (Luke Hales / Getty Images)

—Jayden Maiava just hasn’t been good enough. Entering his third season at USC, Maiava was expected to take the final step in his development toward being a potential franchise quarterback. But I just haven’t seen it. There are some games this season where it seems like he’s actually taken a step back as a senior. That seemed like the case Saturday, as Maiava threw three interceptions, the second of which came at the goal line, with a chance to tie the score late. Maiava didn’t mince words after about needing to be better. But over his tenure as a Trojan, Maiava simply hasn’t been able to rise to the occasion on the road. He looked lost at times Saturday. And his total reluctance now to take off and run has taken away a critical element of Riley’s offense that it once had with Maiava. He will almost certainly finish the season as the conference leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns, and he’ll get plaudits for it. But Maiava hasn’t made the progress that was promised. And that’s ultimately on Riley.

—The lack of a rushing attack has been a real problem this season. I wrote back in August that USC’s path to the playoff went through the backfield. Well, let’s just say that route hasn’t exactly worked out. The Trojans rank 14th in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game (126) and are averaging under four yards per carry as a team. That’s never happened for a Lincoln Riley-coached team over the course of a season. This backfield also hasn’t broken many big plays this season. Just seven rushes have gone for 20 yards or more — only 14 teams in all of college football have had fewer. Without that aspect of the offense to lean on, the Trojans have been too one-sided all season.

—USC has hit just 10 of its 16 field-goal attempts during Big Ten play. That’s not good enough. When Caden Chittenden transferred to USC, he arrived as a highly touted freshman All-American. But in his first full season as the Trojans’ kicker, he hasn’t lived up to that billing. Chittenden missed a 27-yarder Saturday, his fourth miss in six games, while Ryon Sayeri missed another long distance kick from 51. Those misses have been particularly devastating in that all four have come in losses, while three of those four came in the second half of losses. With USC’s offense stumbling of late, it can’t afford to give up points via special teams.

—The Toronto Tempo won the WNBA draft lottery. Will they get to pick JuJu Watkins? No one knows exactly what the USC superstar is thinking as far as whether she wants to declare for the upcoming draft, and she’s made it clear she won’t be talking about that until after this college basketball season. But Watkins doesn’t need to declare for the draft to get a paycheck. She does quite well already with her portfolio of NIL deals. And if she would prefer not to play in Canada to start her career, then she can simply return for a fifth year at USC. She controls her destination, which is a pretty good place to be in.

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—Alijah Arenas is starting to live up to the hype. It was never a question of potential with Arenas. But after a harrowing start to his freshman season, the former five-star prospect had a hard time finding his way against the heart of USC’s Big Ten schedule. That hasn’t looked like the case as a sophomore. Arenas has looked as confident as ever in the first four games this season. With Rodney Rice able to share the ball in the backcourt, Arenas is pressing less, taking better shots and playing more efficiently on offense. If he keeps this up, don’t be surprised if we’re talking about him as one of the top picks in the upcoming NBA draft.

—Top basketball freshman Christian Collins made his USC debut. The five-star forward sat out the preseason and the first four games of the regular season with a foot injury. But that injury was never expected to linger long into November. The question is how quickly Collins can get up to speed. Sunday’s matchup with Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which USC won by 76 points, was a perfect time to bring Collins along slowly. Which is why he played just 12 minutes and scored two points.

Olympic sports spotlight

USC made it official last week that it was parting ways with women’s volleyball coach Brad Keller, which comes as no surprise after Keller took a leave of absence in early October.

The Trojans seemed on the right track as a program as recently as last season. USC won 25 matches, its most since 2017, and hosted the opening rounds of the NCAA tournament. But that success didn’t carry over to 2026, as the Trojans are just 11-15 with one match remaining — against UCLA — before the Big Ten tournament.

Women’s volleyball is one of the programs at USC that receives an allotment of revenue share money. The investment should be there to bring in a top-tier coach, one that’s capable of turning the program into the Big Ten power it should be.

‘House of Troy’ programming note

There won’t be a new episode of ‘House of Troy’ this week. But we’ll be back with Chapter 8 of the podcast next week.

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In the meantime, you can listen to Chapters 1-7 wherever you get your podcasts.

What I’m watching this week

Stephen Graham and Liev Schreiber in “Nocturne.” (Dennis P. Mong Jr / Apple TV)

It’s been a while since I’ve encountered a TV or film role that just totally chilled me to the bone. But that’s precisely what I was thinking watching Stephen Graham as Jurek Walter on Apple’s new psychological thriller, “Nocturne.”

The10-part series follows a homicide detective, played by Liev Schreiber, who gets pulled back into Walter’s case, and his late partner’s daughter, an FBI agent played by Zazie Beetz, who ends up going undercover to learn more. It’s still early, but Graham is such a force that I felt unable to look away. Like I was watching Anthony Hopkins playing Hannibal Lecter. That might be high praise, but Graham is a tremendous actor. And I’m intrigued by where this show is headed.

In case you missed it

Listen now: Podcast ‘House of Troy’ features inside look at highs, lows of USC Athletics

USC men dominate Arkansas-Pine Bluff, setting program record for margin of victory

Toronto wins WNBA draft lottery for chance to potentially select JuJu Watkins

JuJu Watkins’ 25 points not enough as No. 3 USC falls to No. 1 South Carolina

Plaschke: USC needs to make the right decision and say ‘adios’ to Lincoln Riley

No. 18 USC wastes red-zone chances, falls to No. 9 Indiana as playoff hopes fade

Swanson: JuJu Watkins has already changed USC basketball. A title would make her an L.A. legend

UCLA, USC pleased as College Football Playoff expands to 24 teams beginning next season

Until next time ...