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Welcome back to the Times of Troy newsletter, where not only does Lincoln Riley look likely to keep his job as USC’s coach with a crosstown rivalry win Saturday, but the Trojans may also somehow still have an outside chance of sneaking into the College Football Playoff.

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I’m still a bit dubious on the Trojans’ chances of actually making that happen. Best we can tell — without a complex understanding of the inner psychology of the selection committee — this is what probably would need to happen for USC to be in position for the Playoff.

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1. No. 15 Iowa loses to Nebraska on Black Friday, falling to 9-3 and behind USC in the rankings

2. No. 13 Oregon is handed its fourth loss by either Washington in Week 13 or loses bad enough to Indiana in the Big Ten championship game to convince the committee not to put in a four-loss Big Ten runner-up

3. No unexpected conference champions stealing bids

And at least two of these next four feel necessary …

4. No. 12 Texas Tech loses to Texas Christian on Thanksgiving, then loses the Big 12 title game against Utah

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5. No. 11 Wake Forest loses to Duke next weekend then loses the ACC title game to No. 7 Miami

6. No. 10 Brigham Young loses to Cincinnati

7. No. 9 Tennessee loses to Vanderbilt

Simple enough, right?

The equation is much clearer for USC’s coach. Win next Saturday at UCLA, where the Bruins are down to their third-string quarterback, and barring some unforeseen circumstances, Riley is likely to keep his job.

A USC win would mean finishing 9-3, with losses to Oregon, Indiana and Wisconsin, while potentially playing spoiler to UCLA’s dream season. It’s the exact scenario I suggested would leave USC in an impossible-to-navigate gray area. But I hadn’t even accounted for USC’s two biggest wins of the season — Ohio State and UCLA — coming against backup quarterbacks.

More than likely, a 9-3 finish would be just enough to make paying the $70-million buyout too inconvenient, after raising over $200 million for a football facility. Just enough to make the process of finding a new coach too cumbersome, when there’s no obvious better candidate out there. Just enough to convince athletic director Jennifer Cohen that something can still be salvaged here, given all the talent.

Cutting ties with a coach such as Riley, especially considering the cost, involves its own level of risk. Primarily for Cohen. If she fires Riley and strikes out on big-name replacements, USC would find itself at risk of looking like Penn State did last December. And if USC is forced to eat a large portion of the $70 million Riley would be owed, plus whatever additional tens of millions that would surely come from firing the coach and his staff, the pressure to ensure that money was well spent will be immense. Especially when you consider all the donor dollars that athletics has spent in recent years … with little success on the field to show for it.

With that in mind, from Cohen’s perspective, it would probably be safer to keep Riley, weather the inevitable PR storm that blows in through the bowl season and wait for a big-time transfer quarterback to commit whose arrival makes everyone forget how frustrated they were.

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You can see a world, with a better quarterback and an easier schedule, how Riley might be able to make it work. But it wouldn’t exactly be an inspired decision, either.

Cohen has so far been able to navigate scrutiny around the Riley situation because she didn’t hire him as coach. She didn’t negotiate his contract. She inherited it.

But whatever she elects to do with Riley after Saturday will be her decision, one that may very well define her tenure as athletic director.

A fitting final game

Prophet Brown against San José State this season. (Kyusung Gong / AP)

When Riley took over at USC, he was told by the previous staff that Prophet Brown, then a freshman cornerback, probably wouldn’t make it. But Brown stuck around. He battled in spite of being buried on the depth chart. He even fought back from a season-ending injury in 2025.

After five seasons, Brown earned a starting spot at safety this season. And on Sunday, in his final game at the Coliseum, Brown reeled in an interception — his third of the year. He’s the only USC player with more than one this season.

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Turns out, Brown’s entire extended family was in the building to see it. They drove in a caravan down six hours from Sacramento to be there for the game. Brown’s great grandmother even made the trip — her first time seeing Brown play for USC.

“It was a dream come true,” Brown said. “A dream night.”

Extra points

JuJu Watkins gestures while running up court against Baylor. (William Liang / AP)

—Texas Christian fired its coach. Could that opportunity interest Lincoln Riley? Of all the potential coach openings in college football, the TCU job always made the most sense, if Riley and USC decided to mutually part ways. But since that idea was floated a few weeks ago, I haven’t gotten any sense from Riley that he would willingly pick up and leave L.A. In fact, it’s been quite the opposite. Maybe there’s a world in which USC could force him to feel differently. But Riley has made it quite clear that he likes where he’s at.

—Injured USC center Kilian O’Connor is ready to move on and coach. O’Connor spoke to reporters after his Senior Day for the first time since his injury and confirmed that he won’t explore another year of eligibility. It was a tough pill to swallow at first, he said, reckoning with the end of a playing career that began as a walk-on and ended as a team captain. “But once the dust settled a little bit, I saw it as an opportunity to learn from an amazing staff,” O’Connor said. Getting into coaching was always in O’Connor’s plans, and maybe if this USC staff sticks around next season, we could see him join up as a grad assistant. I’d bet he’s got a long career ahead of him as a coach.

—Fans were calling for backup QB Jonas Williams. You’ll have to wait for the bowl game. At one point, through the second and third quarters, Jayden Maiava had missed 10 of 13 passes, and there was an audible grumbling from the Coliseum crowd. But barring some unforeseen circumstances there was never any real chance we’d see the Trojan freshman take Maiava’s place. Maiava still gives USC its best chance to win, and Riley needs to win against UCLA … whether it would’ve been good for the Trojans’ future or not. Maiava, for what it’s worth, ended up bouncing back. He completed six of his final eight passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.

—Jaimeon Winfield has a bright future on USC’s interior. The freshman defensive tackle was slow to integrate into the Trojans’ rotation up front, with an average of seven snaps per game through Week 8. But he has really made his presence felt in a rotational role over USC’s last three games. Winfield had two quarterback pressures in a season-high 21 snaps against Maryland. Pairing him next to Jahkeem Stewart or Tomuhini Topui next season and beyond should give the Trojans’ a lethal combination on the interior.

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—If there was any doubt … yes, JuJu Watkins can still take over. She did exactly that for the Women of Troy in an otherwise ugly win over Baylor on Friday. While the rest of the team didn’t really have it — 17 of 44 from the field — Watkins shot 48% and made 13 shots herself, on her way to 36 points. She also added 11 rebounds, six steals and four assists. Her performance illuminated what makes USC most dangerous this season — even when everyone else is off their game, the Trojans often need just one star to stand out. In this case, it was their superstar.

Polling the people

Should a season-ending loss at UCLA cost Lincoln Riley his job?

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Click here to take part in the survey.

Olympic sports spotlight

A four-year streak of conference championships for USC men’s water polo ended Saturday, when the fourth-ranked Trojans were upended by No. 1 Stanford in the MPSF semifinals, 11-9.

USC had the score tied at 9 with just over 90 seconds remaining, but Stanford scored on the next possession and never looked back.

The loss marks the Trojans’ fourth defeat in their last six matches — and second to Stanford in that span — which is an uncharacteristic stretch for the powerhouse program. USC should still be considered a contender for the NCAA tournament, which begins in two weeks. But it hasn’t been the dominant season USC is used to in the pool.

Top 5 … Thanksgiving foods

5. Macaroni and cheese. Hard to mess it up, but never really stands out in the crowd

4. Turkey. Look, turkey is great, but it’s just not what I’m here for at the Thanksgiving table

3. Mashed potatoes. A staple, especially when it’s silky smooth with a good gravy

2. Green bean casserole. The highest floor among Thanksgiving sides. I haven’t met many green bean casseroles that I don’t like.

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1. Stuffing. An S-tier holiday food. At Thanksgiving, it has the highest ceiling of any side. My grandma used to make it with oysters. Chef’s kiss!

What I’m watching this week

From left, Miranda Edwards as Mrs. Turner, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa, Liv Hewson as Teen Van and Molly Ringwald as Vicky Palmer in “Yellowjackets.” (Darko Sikman / Paramount+)

I’ve written about “Yellowjackets” in this space before, but as the hit show about a girls’ soccer team stranded after a plane crash begins its fourth and final season, it felt like the right time to re-up my recommendation.

It’s not a spoiler that the girls eventually get rescued — we see them in the present day throughout the show — but in this season, we’ll actually get to see them get home and reckon with what they’ve done during their time in the wilderness. And if the first three seasons suggest anything about what’s to come, it’s going to be messy.

In case you missed it

Listen now: Podcast ‘House of Troy’ features inside look at highs, lows of USC Athletics

Swanson: Amid a chaotic Big Ten season, once mighty USC is relegated to potential spoiler

No. 18 USC surges to silence boos and beat Maryland ahead of showdown with UCLA

JuJu Watkins scores 36 points, leading No. 4 USC to victory over Baylor

USC’s Jayden Maiava is running far less — and Lincoln Riley blames himself

Rodney Rice powers No. 18 USC to dominant win over Tarleton State

Carson Palmer has Santa Margarita undefeated — and questions swirling about his future

Lincoln Riley, USC reckon with likelihood of another missed College Football Playoff

Until next time ...