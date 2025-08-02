Tobias Raymond is now a key cog — and de facto grillmaster — on uncertain USC offensive line

When he first offered to man the grill, Tobias Raymond had no intention of holding onto the role. He was not, by any stretch, a connoisseur of grilled meats. Nor was he experienced cooking over an open flame. Yet this was the offensive line’s first summer barbecue, and somebody on USC’s offensive line needed to step up. So Raymond, the Trojans’ redshirt sophomore right tackle, volunteered.

He didn’t know what he was getting into at the time because what started as a gathering of linemen eventually, by its fourth iteration or so, had evolved into a full-blown team bonding event. That meant grilling up hundreds upon hundreds of hot dogs and hamburgers. And Raymond, by virtue of being the first to volunteer, had become the de facto grillmaster.

It wasn’t the sort of role Raymond might’ve willingly embraced three years earlier, when he first arrived at USC as raw talent at offensive tackle. Since then, Raymond has developed into one of the Trojans’ most trusted linemen, a critical cog at an otherwise uncertain position for USC.

Advertisement

As he stood behind the grill this summer, flipping burgers, his fellow linemen could see just how much had changed during that time.

“He held it down all summer,” center J’Onre Reed said. “He’s standing there with his shirt off, flexing like he’s Captain America. He loves it, man.”

It wasn’t long ago that Raymond tried to actively avoid that sort of attention.

“He was the type of guy who would lead by example and be the hardest worker on the field, not necessarily speak up,” said Tim Garcia, Raymond’s coach at Ventura High.

Advertisement

But on the football field, he had a way of turning heads. He played with a mean streak that stood in total contrast to his chill demeanor off the field. At Ventura High, coaches marveled at his ability to finish blocks and his willingness to push through the whistle.

In high school, Raymond could afford to get by with brute force. He was so athletic for his position that Garcia and his staff gave Raymond some run at tight end ahead of his senior year, just to see what he could do.

That athleticism was enough to convince some college coaches right away of his future in football. But Raymond still had a lot to learn as an offensive tackle. His technique needed work.

Advertisement

“He was still very green, very raw as an offensive lineman,” Garcia said.

Not everyone wanted to pour the time into developing Raymond that would be required. Even USC took until six months before signing day to offer.

“There were some coaches who came on board who were not interested in Tobias,” Garcia said. “Then others said, ‘Well, this guy has it all. I can do this with him, that with him.’”

Raymond wanted the whole recruiting process over as quickly as possible. He took one official visit to California the summer before his senior year and told Garcia right after that he wanted to commit. Just to get it over with.

Three days later, USC offered. Raymond didn’t want to go for the visit at first. He’d seen USC once before, on an unofficial visit. He figured that was enough. He didn’t want to make a fuss. But Garcia convinced him to go through with it.

That Sunday, after the visit, Raymond called Garcia.

“And he says, ‘Hey coach, would it be OK if I commit?’”

It would be a while after that before Raymond finally made his mark at USC. He was slow to develop as a freshman and redshirted. In his second year, he was thrust into action in eight games, speeding up that process.

Still, he tried to fly under the radar.

“I think that was one thing I really needed to work on, saying things when I thought it was the right time,” Raymond said. “I was always really quiet as a freshman and sophomore, just getting into college and learning how it goes. But I feel like I’m in a spot where I can start being a more vocal person.”

Advertisement

It was in the run-up to USC’s bowl game last December that coaches could sense Raymond finally getting comfortable, on the field and off. His progress accelerated from there.

When Zach Hanson took over coaching the offensive line, he kept challenging Raymond to tweak his technique. Every time, he says, Raymond had it corrected within a play or two.

“He’s not afraid to try different things,” said Hanson, who’s entering his first year as USC’s offensive line coach. “A lot of guys get hesitant to do that. But he’s a pro at his craft.”

He’s still getting the hang of being a leader in the room. But what might’ve felt unnatural to him not that long ago, he says, is starting to feel like second nature. Thinking back on where he started, USC coach Lincoln Riley called Raymond’s transformation “radical in every way.”

Now no one in the building bats an eye when Riley declares Raymond to be “one of the best players on the team.”

That’s what Riley will need Raymond to be this season, if USC hopes to hold up along an otherwise thin offensive front. He’s expected to play right tackle to start the season. But his teammates and USC’s coaches have expressed confidence that Raymond could playany position on the line, if need be.

Advertisement

That might have, at one point, seemed like a worrisome proposition. But Reed, the Trojans new center, saw all he needed to see this summer while watching Raymond preside over the most important job at the barbecue.

“It was hot, and he didn’t have no problem sitting there sweating,” Reed said. “He’s got it, bro. He definitely did the thing.”