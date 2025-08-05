USC transfer Chad Baker-Mazara leans on his Dominican roots as he pushes to succeed

Don’t call him a traveler. Chad Baker-Mazara said that his journey through four universities allowed him to land in the place he had been looking for since the beginning of his college basketball adventure.

Baker-Mazara, 25, arrived at USC in May. The veteran is hoping to help lead young players in the locker room and on the court after joining his fifth team since 2020.

He began his journey with at Duquesne in 2020-21, then moved on to San Diego State for the 2021-22 season in search of a better fit on the roster. He fell behind academically in San Diego and was dismissed from the team when he couldn’t catch up on classwork. Baker-Mazara then traveled to the East Coast to play for Northwest Florida State College during the 2022-23 season while getting back on track academically before landing a spot on the Auburn roster during the 2023-25 seasons.

It has been a unique journey, but he is confident that he will write the most important chapter of his basketball career with the Trojans during the upcoming season.

Advertisement

USC’s Chad Baker-Mazara, center, shouts from the sideline during a workout at the Galen Center. (Ringo Chiu/Los Angeles Times)

Born in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, he grew up under the influence of his father, who played basketball for the Dominican national team and in several international leagues. From a young age, Baker-Mazara knew he wanted to play basketball.

“My dad was my first coach, my role model. Watching him play left a lasting impression on me,” Baker-Mazara told L.A. Times en Español.

Although he tried other sports, including soccer and baseball, basketball was his favorite. His dream of playing at higher levels began to pick up momentum as a teenager when he moved to New Jersey. He played at Colonia High School and later at SPIRE Academy, where he began to gain national recognition.

His college career has been anything but linear. He started at Duquesne, where as a freshman he averaged 9.5 points per game and had some outstanding performances. Then came his stint at San Diego State, where he was Sixth Man of the Year in the Mountain West Conference. He then dropped down to the junior college level with Northwest Florida State College and was instrumental in the team winning the NJCAA national championship. There, he exploded offensively, averaging over 15 points per game and shooting 46.9% from the three-point line.

USC Sports With knee injury, USC’s Alijah Arenas and Eric Musselman weather another setback In the wake of a significant knee injury that will keep Alijah Arenas out for months, USC coach Eric Musselman talks about the bond he has developed with his star.

His performance opened the door to Auburn. In two seasons with the Tigers, he established himself as a starter and key player. He contributed defense, maturity and efficiency from the perimeter. In his second year, he averaged 12.3 points, 3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, helping Auburn reach the Final Four. During the semifinals against Michigan State, a hand injury temporarily halted hims plans to jump to the professional level.

Advertisement

“I was going to declare for the draft this year, but with the injury, I wouldn’t be able to show my best,” he said.

Baker-Mazara, a versatile 6-foot-7 athlete who can play guard and forward, decided to recover completely and give college basketball one last shot.

After Auburn reportedly offered Baker-Mazara’s teammate nearly twice as much as his name, image and likeness deal, he entered the transfer portal. USC coach Eric Musselman landed a player widely regarded as the biggest loss from an SEC roster during the offseason.

USC’s Chad Baker-Mazara, right, drives to the basket during a practice at the Galen Center. (Ringo Chiu/Los Angeles Times)

“He’s a proven winner and will be a player that we can play all over the floor,” Musselman said shortly after Baker-Mazara signed with USC. “... Chad plays with incredible passion and emotion that can lift a home crowd.”

Baker-Mazara considers his arrival at USC the symbolic end of a cycle.

“When I was younger, I came to visit the university with my aunt, who graduated from here,” he said. “I saw Nikola Vucevic walking around campus and said to myself, ‘I want to play here someday.’”

Advertisement

Now that dream is a reality.

He is being mentored by Musselman, who previously was an NBA head coach. Baker-Mazara is pursuing a degree in interdisciplinary studies with minors in sports coaching, Spanish and sociology.

“He pushes us to be united on and off the court,” Baker-Mazara said of Musselman. “He wants there to be a real connection between us as a group. And you can tell that the guys want to compete and win together.”

Baker-Mazara is working to thrive in the spotlight, not only for himself and his family but for others who might be inspired by his journey. He is proud to be a high-profile Dominican player at an American college, a space with limited Latino representation.

“Every year there are more Latinos knocking on doors,” he said. “The important thing is that when you get there, you’re not just representing your country, but the entire Latino community. I want people to understand that I’m not the same on and off the court. Out there, on the court, we are rivals. My dream is at stake, and I’m going all out. ... Many may not like my mentality because I believe that if you and I are fighting for that plate of food, I will do everything possible to prevent you from taking that plate. On the court, we are enemies.”

With the unrest created by immigration raids in Southern California, Baker-Mazara wants to serve as an example of an immigrant who makes positive contributions.

“When I got here, they made it very difficult for me,” he said of his arrival in the U.S. “They didn’t want to let me play or anything like that. And I, naturally, lowered my head, focused and set my sights on myself, and look where I am now, thank God. So I tell everyone, even if it’s more difficult, even if it seems impossible, try. Impossible is just a word, that’s if you put it there yourself.”

Advertisement

One of the role models Baker-Mazara admires is Hansel Emmanuel, the young Dominican who lost his left arm in an accident at the age of 6 when a wall of concrete blocks collapsed on him. Today, he competes at the highest level of college basketball.

“It was a shock to the whole country when that happened, because Hansel was always a talented kid. That accident caused a lot of noise there. From a young age, you could tell he was different,” said Baker-Mazara, who has known Emmanuel since childhood because their parents were friends.

Emmanuel was not selected in the NBA draft, but he signed a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets.

USC’s Chad Baker-Mazara shoots during a practice at the Galen Center. (Ringo Chiu/Los Angeles Times )

“What I admire most about him is his mindset,” Baker-Mazara said of Emmanuel. “He never let what might seem like a disadvantage get him down. He pushed forward and kept working. Today he is where he is because he never took no for an answer. And even though I’m older than him, I often look up to him as an example, as someone whose footsteps I want to follow.”

Their relationship remains strong even though they don’t talk every day.

“He’s like a little brother to me,” said Baker-Mazara. “We live 15 minutes away from each other when we’re at home. He knows that with one phone call, he can count on me.”

Advertisement

Baker-Mazara also counts Kobe Bryant as a major source of inspiration.

“Kobe died the day before my birthday,” Baker-Mazara said. “Since that year, I haven’t even celebrated that day. It was like losing a family member.”

Bryant’s No. 24 jersey had a profound impact on Baker-Mazara’s life.

USC’s Chad Baker-Mazara, center, extends his arm in the air while playing defense during a workout at the Galen Center. (Ringo Chiu/Los Angeles Times)

“Apart from my dad, Kobe was one of the reasons I took up basketball,” Baker-Mazara said. “It was one of my dreams for him to come and see me play. It didn’t happen, but I feel like he’s here in spirit. This is his city. This is Kobe Bryant.”

Baker-Mazara tries to emulate the Mamba Mentality in his daily routine, in the way he competes and faces challenges.

If he doesn’t make it to the NBA, Baker-Mazara plans to seek professional playing opportunities internationally.

“I come from Santo Domingo. I’m not afraid to play in any country,” he said. “As long as I can feed my family and set an example for my little sister, I’ll keep going.”

Advertisement

This article first appeared in Spanish via L.A. Times en Español.