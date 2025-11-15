No. 8 USC can’t pull off a comeback this time in loss to No. 2 South Carolina

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

South Carolina guard Ta’Niya Latson drove into the paint in the third quarter. As she went up for the layup, she was met by USC guard Kennedy Smith, who rose up and swatted the ball so hard into the stands that it knocked the hat off a fan sitting a couple rows deep in the Crypto.com Arena crowd.

That ended up being the highlight of the Trojans’ second half.

They had been in this situation before. In their most recent game at No. 9 North Carolina State, USC trailed by eight with 9:48 left to play before pulling off a comeback victory. And on Saturday night, the Trojans found themselves here again: down 10 to South Carolina, the No. 2 team in the country, heading into the final frame.

No. 8 USC didn’t make it easy on South Carolina. They forced turnovers. They made their free throws. But it wasn’t enough as South Carolina did just enough of the little things to escape with a 69-52 win at Crypto.com Arena.

Smith led USC in scoring with 12 points to go along with three assists. Kara Dunn was the only other Trojan in double figures with 10 points and three rebounds. South Carolina had four players score in double figures, led by Joyce Edwards’ 17 points. South Carolina held USC freshman star Jazzy Davidson to eight points on four-of-11 shooting from the field.

The Gamecocks (4-0) came out sloppy with six first half turnovers and shooting just 33% from the floor, but the Trojans (2-1) couldn’t capitalize. Their shooting percentage (36%) was almost as bad through the first two quarters and they were out-rebounded 27-20 as South Carolina scored nine second chance points on nine first-half offensive boards.

USC guard Jazzy Davidson loses the ball while driving to the basket against South Carolina on Saturday night. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The cracks started to show in the second half, when South Carolina opened with a 10-2 run to give USC a double-digit deficit. The Gamecocks outscored the Trojans 23-15 in the third.

South Carolina built on every advantage they had from the first half. Their plus-seven in rebounds ballooned to plus-24. They went from nine offensive rebounds to 21, and while they still finished the game with 16 turnovers, they forced with 16 points off USC’s 13 turnovers.