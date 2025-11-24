Rodney Rice powers USC to victory over Boise State at Maui Invitational

Boise State’s Dylan Andrews controls the ball between USC’s Ezra Ausar and Rodney Rice during the Trojans’ 70-67 win at the Maui Invitational on Monday.

Rodney Rice scored a season-high 27 points, Chad Baker-Mazara had 11 points and eight rebounds, and USC beat Boise State 70-67 on Monday in the Southwest Maui Invitational.

USC (5-0) will play on Tuesday against Seton Hall, which beat NC State earlier.

Rice split two defenders at the top of the key to get into the paint for a runner while being fouled with 14.8 seconds left in the game. He made the basket and free throw to give USC the lead at 68-65.

After the teams traded free throws, Boise State inbounded it with 4.2 seconds left and quickly got down the court for Javan Buchanan’s good look from three-point range that came up just short at the buzzer.

Rice made four of USC’s 11 three-pointers, while Boise State went five for 25.

Buchanan led Boise State (4-2) with 18 points. Pearson Carmichael added 14 points and Aginaldo Neto 10.

Boise State trailed for 25-plus minutes, with its last lead at 59-58 at 2:57.