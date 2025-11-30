This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The most important college football story in these parts is about the downtrodden program from Westwood and whether it will leave its dump of a stadium in Pasadena.

UCLA’s incompetence has overshadowed every team in this market outside of the Dodgers and Lakers, and that includes USC.

Which speaks to where USC stands right now.

The Trojans have become afterthoughts in a market they once owned, and they only have themselves to blame.

Their 29-10 victory over the Bad News Bruins at the Coliseum on Saturday didn’t change that.

The 17th-ranked team in the country, the Trojans are by no means a bad team.

They’re something worse.

They’re stuck.

USC coach Lincoln Riley congratulates tight end Walker Lyons after a successful two-point conversion attempt against UCLA at the Coliseum on Saturday. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

USC literally can’t afford to buy out coach Lincoln Riley’s contract, which means that until further notice the Trojans will be known as the team that’s good enough to not embarrass itself but not good enough to reach the College Football Playoff.

In this particular time in this particular market, that pushes USC to the margins of Los Angeles’ congested sporting landscape.

About to complete his fourth season with the Trojans, Riley seems to be aware of the perception of his program, or at very least what this market expects of a program defined by championships.

“I understand Los Angeles is a place where people aren’t going to show up just because,” he said. “You have to win. You have to give them something. And when you do, there’s no sports town better.”

Riley pointed to the packed Coliseum on Saturday night as evidence the Trojans were doing something right. Almost 70,000 tickets were distributed for the UCLA game.

The loyalty of USC’s fans, however, shouldn’t be mistaken for excitement. In the eyes of the program’s most fervent supporters, the team has underachieved.

Riley talked up the Trojans’ 7-0 home record, which included victories over Michigan and Iowa, but the truth is that the season will be defined by the games that weren’t won.

The loss at Illinois.

The loss at Notre Dame.

The loss at Oregon, which effectively knocked USC out of CFP contention.

As a program that defines itself by championships, the Trojans measure success on a binary scale. They’re either competing for a national title or they’re not. These Trojans aren’t.

Riley made the case that this season helped establish a foundation on which future teams will be built.

“This year was better than last year, and then next year is going to be better, even better than this, just going to keep growing and growing,” he said.

USC backup quarterback Gage Roy leaps into the arms of offensive lineman Tobias Raymond after Roy completed a two-point conversion pass against UCLA at the Coliseum on Saturday. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

He’s made similar statements before, and USC’s fans are still waiting for the return to glory that he promised.

By now, words alone won’t convince many people about the program’s future. Riley will have to deliver results, and he will have to deliver them soon.

The team Riley will coach next season will look a lot like the team he coached this season but almost certainly without receiver Makai Lemon. No. 2 receiver Ja’Kobi Lane could also declare for the NFL draft.

As much as Riley spoke about USC’s improved physicality, the Trojans couldn’t stop the run in any of their three defeats, which raises legitimate concerns about whether he will be able to address the problem in the coming months.

The Trojans will welcome the country’s top-rated recruiting class, but how many freshmen could they realistically count on to produce right away?

Ryan Kartje, the Times’ USC beat reporter, wrote a story last week about a situation at quarterback involving starter Jayden Maiava and five-star freshman Husan Longstreet. Kartje raised the possibility of Longstreet entering the transfer portal if Maiava returns for his senior season.

In another time or place, this would be a major story. That’s basically Riley’s job now, to return USC’s profile to where the next quarterback controversy is front-page news. The Trojans aren’t close to that at the moment.