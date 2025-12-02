Advertisement
USC Sports

USC women’s basketball smothers Saint Mary’s ahead of Big Ten opener

USC guard Londynn Jones drives past the Saint Mary's defense at Galen Center on Tuesday.
USC guard Londynn Jones (3) drives past the Saint Mary’s defense at Galen Center on Tuesday.
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times 2025 spring intern Anthony Solorzano
By Anthony Solorzano
The USC women’s basketball team earned a commanding 79-33 win over Saint Mary’s at Galen Center on Tuesday night.

A small, but enthusiastic crowd cheered for the defense any time the Trojans forced a turnover. USC (6-2) held the Gaels (5-4) to under 30% shooting in the paint and 15% from the three-point line.

As the Trojans prepare to face No. 5 Washington at home on Sunday to begin conference play, senior Londynn Jones scored 17 points against Saint Mary’s while going four of five from the free-throw line. Sophomore Kennedy Smith added 15 points and five rebounds. The home team led by as many as 26 points in the first half and held Saint Mary’s to four points in the second quarter.

The USC defense helped the offense take control of the game by forcing 29 turnovers, earning 16 steals and grabbing 29 rebounds. Saint Mary’s couldn’t figure out how to get past the Trojans’ defense to score.

Jazzy Davidson, who recently earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, finished with 14 points and six assists while playing 33 minutes. The bench scored 33 points and closed the game with a defensive rebound, remaining focused on stopping Saint Mary’s from scoring until the final buzzer.
Anthony Solorzano

Anthony Solorzano is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Born and raised in Pomona, he now lives in Riverside. He recently released a zine called “Worst Zine Ever!” where he analyzed his hometown through the lens of “The Simpsons.” He earned a master’s degree in creative writing from Mount Saint Mary’s University and a bachelor’s degree in theater from Cal Poly Pomona. Solorzano enjoys watching movies and going on walks with his dog and his wife.

