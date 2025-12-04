USC star freshman Alijah Arenas could return to action as soon as January

USC freshman Alijah Arenas, who survived a Cybertruck crash earlier this year, talks with reporters in June.

After surviving a fiery car wreck last spring, then injuring his knee last summer, USC star freshman Alijah Arenas could finally return to the court as soon as January, according to Trojans coach Eric Musselman.

Musselman said Thursday that Arenas’ rehab from knee surgery was “going phenomenally.”

The five-star freshman’s return would be significant news for USC, which has started the season 8-0 for its best start since 2022. The Trojans are off to that strong start despite also being without point guard Rodney Rice, who had been leading the team in scoring.

Rice remains “day to day,” but is expected to miss some time. USC has also been without forward Amarion Dickerson due to injury.

Advertisement

But Arenas’ return would immediately change the trajectory of a Trojans season that already looks pretty good through its first eight games.