No. 24 USC gives up 18-point lead, falling to Washington for first loss

USC guard Chad Baker-Mazara dives for the ball as Washington guard Desmond Claude tries to maintain control after falling Saturday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Over the course of USC’s undefeated start, with its star freshman still out, its leading scorer nursing an ailing shoulder and one of its best defenders down because of an injured hip, coach Eric Musselman still managed to make the best of his ravaged roster.

USC had won eight straight, sweeping its nonconference slate and winning its Big Ten opener at Oregon. It swept through the Maui Invitational, beating three real teams in the process. With every punch, the Trojans had been ready to punch back.

Then came Saturday, when a former Trojan delivered the knockout blow in the Big Ten home opener at Galen Center, ending USC’s undefeated start in the most painful fashion possible in an 84-76 loss to Washington.

Advertisement

USC led for all but six minutes and in the first half looked primed to run away with their second Big Ten win. But it all came unraveled in the final 10 minutes as Washington scored 24 of the last 30 points to stun USC. It was Desmond Claude, the Trojans’ leading scorer last season, who would ultimately propel Washington to victory.

The Trojans still led by 10 with those 10 minutes remaining, and after such a resounding start it seemed only a matter of time before they kicked back into gear. But they’d shoot just 25% in the second half, after making 50% in the first.

Chad Baker-Mazara led USC with 21 points, but made only one of seven shots after halftime. Without him, the offense dried up in a hurry.

Advertisement

Washington caught fire late, led by Claude, who had just four points in the first half, but finished with 22.

USC cut Washington’s lead to just three with just over a minute remaining. But Washington put the ball in Claude’s hands and he delivered, driving for a lay-in high off the glass and getting fouled in the process.

The Huskies had started the game in dismal fashion, turning the ball over seven times in the first seven minutes and making only two of their first 12 shots.

Advertisement

But those tides turned completely in the final minutes Saturday, dealing USC its first loss of the season — and a brutal one at that.