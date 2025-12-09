Chad Baker-Mazara and Ezra Ausar lead USC to win at San Diego

USC guard Chad Baker-Mazara, shown playing against Washington on Saturday, scored a season-high 31 during a win over San Diego Tuesday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Chad Baker-Mazara scored a season-high 31 and Ezra Ausar scored 22 of his career-high 29 points in the second half before fouling out and USC used the second half to take control and beat San Diego 94-81 on Tuesday night.

Reserve Jaden Brownell scored 16 points for USC (9-1) who once it stopped committing turnovers separated itself from San Diego (3-6).

It was Baker-Mazara’s fourth-straight game scoring 20 or more points. USC shot 62% (29 of 47).

Advertisement

Dominique Ford scored 22 points, Ty-Laur Johnson 13 and reserve Juanse Gorosito 10 for San Diego.

After a tie at 38, Alejandro Aviles’ layup gave San Diego a 48-46 lead a little more than five minutes into the second half. From there, Ausar took over the game with a personal 7-0 run that started a 13-0 outburst and the Trojans were never challenged again.

Despite shooting 55% (11 of 20) in the first half, the Trojans committed 13 turnovers which led to 14 San Diego points. Entering Tuesday, USC averaged 12 turnovers per game. The first half featured eight ties and 10 lead changes.

Advertisement

USC moved its record against the Toreros to 7-0.

Up next

USC hosts former Pac-12 rival Washington State on Sunday.

San Diego hosts Northern Arizona on Saturday.