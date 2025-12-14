Breaking News
Jacob Cofie scores 21 to lead USC past Washington State for its 10th victory

USC forward Jacob Cofie reacts during a 68-61 win over Washington State at Galen Center on Sunday night.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Steve Galluzzo

It was a struggle all the way, but USC men’s basketball continued its hot start with a 68-61 nonconference victory over Washington State on Sunday at Galen Center.

The Trojans (10-1) led by three with five minutes remaining, but outscored the visitors 13-9 down the stretch to notch their second straight win.

Jacob Cofie led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds and Chad Baker-Mazara added 19 points, six rebounds and five assists. Ezra Ausar had 13 points and was nine of 11 from the free-throw line.

Rihards Vavers led the Cougars (3-8) with 13 points.

