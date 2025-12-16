Advertisement
USC cancels basketball game against Brown in aftermath of campus shooting

USC basketball players stand on the court and lock arms before playing Washington on Dec. 6.
USC called off its game against Brown Sunday, giving the Bears time to continue recovering from a recent mass shooting on campus.
(Ethan Swope / Associated Press)
Ryan Kartje
By Ryan Kartje
Staff Writer Follow
USC and Brown have mutually agreed to cancel their upcoming men’s basketball game at Galen Center on Sunday, in light of the recent mass shooting on Brown’s campus.

USC announced the cancellation on Tuesday morning while sending its support to Brown and those affected. The school said in a statement that it plans to announce a new non-conference opponent to fill the same slot on Sunday.

The matchup with Brown was slated to be USC’s nonconference finale. The Trojans have yet to lose outside of Big Ten play this season, currently standing at 9-0.

USC was set to be Brown’s first opponent since this past Sunday, when two people were killed and nine were wounded in a deadly shooting on campus.

LOS ANGELES , CA - NOVEMBER 15, 2025: Southern California Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb comments during the game against South Carolina at Crypto.com Arena on November 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

USC coach Gottlieb weighs in on Brown shooting: ‘It’s the guns’

USC’s Lindsay Gottlieb, who started her coaching career as a student before leading the Trojans, said of the Brown shooting: ‘We’re the only country that lives this way.’

On Sunday night, USC women’s basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb, who is a Brown alumnus, got emotional addressing the shooting after her team’s loss to No. 1 Connecticut.

Gottlieb said that a former teammate of hers had a daughter still hiding from the gunman in the basement of a library at the time of Sunday afternoon’s game.

“It doesn’t need to be this way,” she said. “Sending thoughts and prayers to my teammates who have kids there. To the parents that have to worry about their children, I’m just going to end it with that, but just to say we’re the only country that lives this way.”
