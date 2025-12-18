Londynn Jones scores a career-high 28 points as USC women rout Cal Poly

Londynn Jones, shown in a game last month, had a big night for USC on Thursday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The USC women’s basketball team took care of Cal Poly on Thursday night at the Galen Center with an 86-39 win.

The Trojans were led by Londynn Jones, who finished the game with a career-high of 28 points while making 11 out of 16 field goals, and Jazzy Davidson, who scored 17 points and had nine rebounds.

The Trojans (8-3) looked sluggish in the first half, with Davidson making only three of 11 field goals, and the Mustangs (2-9) grabbing 15 rebounds. But as the game progressed, the USC defense forced Cal Poly to run out the shot clock on multiple occasions and caused 27 turnovers while scoring 39 points off of them.

Advertisement

The Trojans started the third quarter with 10 unanswered points. Cal Poly scored only five points in the third quarter, allowing the Trojans to extend their advantage, closing out the third quarter with a 43-point lead, 71-28.

The Trojans finished the game with 15 steals and the bench scoring 45 points.