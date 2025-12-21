After scrambling to find an opponent, USC dominates in win over UC Santa Cruz

USC forward Jacob Cofie, shown here shooting over Washington’s Hannes Steinbach on Dec. 6, finished with 14 points and seven rebounds in the Trojans’ 102-63 win over UC Santa Cruz on Sunday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The call came Monday morning, just six days before USC was slated to play its final nonconference contest. In light of the deadly shooting on Brown’s campus, its men’s basketball team wouldn’t make the trip west. If coach Eric Musselman hoped to test his Trojans again before the new year, he and his USC staff had less than 24 hours to find a replacement.

Which is how USC found itself facing UC Santa Cruz, a 6-6 Division III team with losses to Chapman, Redlands and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, on Sunday. USC had no trouble overwhelming the Banana Slugs in a 102-63 victory. But given the scrambling it took to schedule Santa Cruz, the seamless victory was a welcomed one.

Musselman hoped, at first, that USC could find a D-1 program to take Brown’s place. But rules limiting the amount of regular-season games a D-1 program can play narrowed that list considerably. It left USC’s coaches counting by hand to decide which teams would fit.

Advertisement

They first considered all the local schools, only to find that none would work. They looked into the teams facing local schools — and couldn’t find any there, either. They even looked at Hawaii’s schedule, since schools that face Hawaii receive an exemption to allow for an extra game.

Only “a select few” schools fit any of the criteria, one person inside the program told The Times. Those teams could make it work because they had faced a D-II or D-III team at some point during the season which didn’t count against its games limit. That also meant, in some cases, buying out their game contract with that school.

“We couldn’t get them to do it,” Musselman said.

That was hardly the only complicating factor. By playing a Division I team, Musselman said, USC also ran the risk of affecting his team’s strength of schedule come tournament time. A worse matchup in its place Sunday — or even a smaller margin of victory — could mean paying the price.

Advertisement

So why not just cancel the game?

Awaiting USC after a brief holiday break are road trips to No. 2 Michigan and No. 6 Michigan State. Musselman didn’t want to start that gauntlet coming off an extra four days away.

“From a basketball standpoint,” Musselman explained, “we could ill afford tonight to start our break.”

The staff spoke with scheduling experts who agreed that there was one option that made sense for USC: Find a team from the lower ranks of college basketball who was willing to take a beating for the Trojans to fill out their nonconference schedule. That way, the game wouldn’t even register on USC’s tournament resume.

It was with all that criteria in mind that Musselman and his staff settled on Santa Cruz. But the Banana Slugs didn’t just roll over. They came out firing from three-point range, hitting eight in the first half alone. They would hit just eight shots inside the arc the entire game.

With seven minutes remaining in the first half, Santa Cruz was down just three points.

But eventually, USC’s advantage in every other category except outside shooting would catch up to Santa Cruz. The Trojans slammed home one alley-oop, then another, then another. They hit 18 of 19 to open the second half and dominated the glass, finishing with a 36-rebound advantage.

Gabe Dynes finished with 16 points, five rebounds and four blocks for the Trojans (12-1). Jacob Cofie had 14 points and seven rebounds and Ezra Ausar scored 15 points.