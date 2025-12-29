Londynn Jones sparks No. 17 USC to comeback win over No. 20 Nebraska

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Londynn Jones scored all 13 of her points in a pivotal third quarter to help rally No. 17 USC to a 74-66 victory over previously unbeaten Nebraska on Monday in Big Ten play.

Jones, who took just one shot in the first half and missed it, buried three straight three-pointers after teammate Jazzy Davidson grabbed a rebound and scored to begin the third quarter. The Trojans (10-3, 2-0) used an 11-0 run to turn a two-point halftime deficit into a 47-38 lead in less than two minutes.

The Cornhuskers (12-1, 1-1) trailed 65-52 after three quarters but whittled the deficit to 69-65 on a rebound basket by Britt Prince with 2:42 left. Kara Dunn answered with a basket and then made one of two free throws with 59 seconds left to help USC prevail.

Davidson and Kennedy Smith led the Trojans with 17 points each. Davidson added eight rebounds and blocked five shots. Smith had nine rebounds and six assists.

Prince had 18 points and seven assists to lead Nebraska. Reserves Logan Nissley and Eliza Maupin both scored 10.

Nebraska made half of its 10 shots with two three-pointers in the first quarter and went eight for eight at the free-throw line.

Dunn and Davidson both scored four in the first 2:47 of the second quarter as USC used a 10-2 run to tie it 22-22. Davidson scored with two seconds left to get the Trojans within 38-36 at halftime.

Up next for USC: vs. No. 4 UCLA at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday.