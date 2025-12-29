USC vs. TCU: What to watch during Alamo Bowl as D’Anton Lynn coaches his last game for Trojans

Last December, on the doorstep of its bowl game, USC appeared to finally have its defense headed in the right direction. Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn had engineered an impressive turnaround in just one year on the job. Young defenders emerged down the stretch and standouts, like safety Kamari Ramsey and linebacker Eric Gentry, opted to return.

A year later, as USC prepares to face off with Texas Christian in the Alamo Bowl Tuesday, things feel different on that side of the ball. A defense that struggled through growing pains in 2025 will have to overcome the absence of both starting safeties, two starting defensive lineman and its top linebacker in order to finish this season on the right foot. Then, after the bowl game, USC will have to find a new coordinator to lead the group next season.

Lynn plans to leave USC for his alma mater, Penn State, after the Alamo Bowl — leaving the Trojans once again without a clear direction for their defense. It also leaves USC in an unusual spot, looking ahead to the future while also bidding farewell to Lynn.

“You’re going to see some guys play that haven’t played quite as much in the fall,” Lynn said on Saturday. “It’s really kind of setting the foundation for next year.”

Lynn won’t be a part of that foundation. But Tuesday should offer an extended look at the direction USC could go defensively, with one of the Big 12’s best offenses in 2025 on tap to test the young Trojans.

Here’s what to watch as USC takes on TCU in the Alamo Bowl: