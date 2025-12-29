Advertisement
USC vs. TCU: What to watch during Alamo Bowl as D’Anton Lynn coaches his last game for Trojans

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Defensive Coordinator D'Anton Lynn.
USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn reacts during a game against Michigan State in September.
(Luke Hales / Getty Images)
Ryan Kartje.
By Ryan Kartje
Staff Writer Follow
Last December, on the doorstep of its bowl game, USC appeared to finally have its defense headed in the right direction. Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn had engineered an impressive turnaround in just one year on the job. Young defenders emerged down the stretch and standouts, like safety Kamari Ramsey and linebacker Eric Gentry, opted to return.

A year later, as USC prepares to face off with Texas Christian in the Alamo Bowl Tuesday, things feel different on that side of the ball. A defense that struggled through growing pains in 2025 will have to overcome the absence of both starting safeties, two starting defensive lineman and its top linebacker in order to finish this season on the right foot. Then, after the bowl game, USC will have to find a new coordinator to lead the group next season.

Lynn plans to leave USC for his alma mater, Penn State, after the Alamo Bowl — leaving the Trojans once again without a clear direction for their defense. It also leaves USC in an unusual spot, looking ahead to the future while also bidding farewell to Lynn.

“You’re going to see some guys play that haven’t played quite as much in the fall,” Lynn said on Saturday. “It’s really kind of setting the foundation for next year.”

USC Sports

Lynn won’t be a part of that foundation. But Tuesday should offer an extended look at the direction USC could go defensively, with one of the Big 12’s best offenses in 2025 on tap to test the young Trojans.

Here’s what to watch as USC takes on TCU in the Alamo Bowl:

Quarterback battle

Two weeks before the Alamo Bowl, USC got its best news of the bowl season: Star quarterback Jayden Maiava was forgoing the NFL draft to stay in L.A. for another year.

Two days later, TCU’s star quarterback, Josh Hoover, delivered his own announcement: He was entering the transfer portal.

Those two decisions will have the teams in drastically different places on offense. USC won’t have two of its starting offensive linemen or most of its regular receiving corps, but will have one of the Big Ten’s best quarterbacks at the helm. TCU, meanwhile, has most of its offense available, including star receiver Eric McAlister, but a backup quarterback who last started in 2023 in Ken Seals.

“Ken started 22 games in the SEC,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. “He’s been a great teammate, a great practice player. Now he’s going to get a chance to go perform on the big stage.”

Maiava should get plenty of chances Tuesday to show why he’ll be seen as a serious Heisman contender next season. TCU struggles to pressure opposing passers, ranks 109th in the nation in yards allowed through the air and has yet to face a passing attack this season as prolific as USC’s.

Not to mention there’s a notable calm to Maiava that wasn’t there at this point last bowl season.

“He’s just taken giant steps,” offensive coordinator Luke Huard said. “[You] just see him playing free and with a lot of confidence.”

Voices

What’s not clear is how much he’ll play, with freshman Husan Longstreet waiting in the wings and USC still hoping he’ll settle for another season sitting behind Maiava.

New receiver room

In Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, USC had arguably the nation’s best one-two punch at wideout in college football this season. But with both skipping the bowl season on their way to the NFL draft, USC doesn’t have much in the way of reinforcements at receiver. In fact, almost 75% of its receiving production, including USC’s three top pass-catchers from 2025, won’t be on the field for this game.

So who’s going to be on the other end of USC’s previously prolific passing game?

Freshman Tanook Hines is sure to be featured after his strong second half of the season. He had his two best games against USC’s two toughest opponents, Notre Dame and Oregon.

“Remarkable player,” Maiava said of Hines. “Sky is the limit for him. He knows I trust him out there.”

It’s less clear who else might have Maiava’s trust. Sophomore Zacharyus Williams seems likely to play a more prominent role after playing in just four games this season due to injury. Beyond that? Senior Jaden Richardson has the next most catches this season with 10. But it’s likely USC tries to give opportunities to younger players, like freshman Corey Simms.

“I already know 10 is going to turn up,” Hines said of Simms.

Young defenders lead the way

While TCU will have most of its defense intact, USC will be working with a ravaged rotation, led by a coaching staff that may very well be picked apart post-bowl.

But on the bright side, Tuesday‘s game will feature an extended look at the future on that side of the ball. Or, at least, part of that future.

USC Sports

In what basically amounts to an audition for 2026, USC is likely to prominently feature young, unproven players at every level of the defense. The Trojans’ top freshman up front, Jahkeem Stewart, will sit out following foot surgery, but Lynn said he expects defensive tackles Floyd Boucard and Cash Jacobsen to get an extended run on the interior, while freshman defensive end Jadyn Ramos sees more opportunities rushing off the edge.

In the secondary, Lynn said versatile freshmen defensive backs Alex Graham and Kendarius Reddick should also play significant roles.

“I think in some instances there’ll be some guys that get some burn in this game that maybe haven’t played at all or very, very little,” Riley said earlier this month. “The energy’s just different because all these guys kind of feel like it’s their time.”
Ryan Kartje

Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.

