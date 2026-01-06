USC women can’t hold on to big lead and lose to Oregon

It was another tough loss for USC and coach Lindsay Gottlieb, shown here earlier this season.

The shots had stopped falling. The tension had started rising. Fresh off its worst loss of the Lindsay Gottlieb era, USC had, for the better part of three quarters, looked well on its way to a get-right win Tuesday, the sort that might help ease the embarrassment from a 34-point loss to bitter rival UCLA.

But over the course of the fourth quarter, as Oregon clawed its way back, the Trojans tightened up. The offense looked out of sorts. The defense looked out of breath. USC (10-5, 2-2 in the Big Ten) missed its first eight shots of the quarter, just as Oregon (14-3, 2-2) exploded on that end, its worst fears coming to life out of the loss.

Over four minutes and 46 painful seconds, the Trojans went scoreless, unable to do much of anything but watch as Oregon stole a 71-66 victory Tuesday.

The loss was USC’s second in a row, marking the first time since Feb. 2023 that the Trojans suffered consecutive defeats.

Even as Oregon mounted a late run, USC had its chances to shoot its way back into the game. Londynn Jones hit a three-pointer, and freshman Jazzy Davidson knocked down a jumper, her only bucket of the second half, to give the Trojans a nine-point lead with just over five minutes remaining.

But those were the last two buckets USC would score. Oregon’s Ari Long hit a three-pointer, then drained another on the next possession. The Galen Center crowd groaned, seemingly knowing what was coming next.

With 32 seconds remaining, Oregon called a timeout. The Ducks found Long again coming out of the break, and she knocked down a third three-pointer, this one the dagger.

Kara Dunn did what she could to keep USC afloat, scoring 21 points and adding nine rebounds. Davidson struggled to find her shooting stroke, but still filled the statsheet with 13 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals to go with 14 points.

Jones even gave USC critical contributions throughout, as the Trojans were forced to play without sophomore Kennedy Smith, their best defender.

She was missed Tuesday, especially down the stretch, as Long torched the Trojans for nine of her 11 points in the final minutes.

Where USC goes from here remains to be seen, but the schedule doesn’t get any easier, with three more matchups against ranked teams before January is up.

It took nearly four minutes for USC to find the basket to start the game, its offense picking up right where it left off Saturday in its sluggish loss to UCLA. The Trojans missed nine of their first 10 shots, unable to find any semblance of a rhythm.

Then finally, Malia Samuels hit a corner three. Londynn Jones sank a three-pointer of her own. Then Kara Dunn got in the party.

USC exhaled — and proceeded to finish the first quarter on a 16-0 run.

The defense did most of the heavy lifting from there, holding Oregon at arm’s length until the fourth quarter, when the Ducks flew out in front, dealing the Trojans their second loss in as many games.