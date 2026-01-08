Advertisement
USC Sports

USC quarterback Husan Longstreet announces he’s entering transfer portal

USC quarterback Husan Longstreet stands on the sideline during a win over Michigan State at the Coliseum.
USC quarterback Husan Longstreet stands on the sideline during a win over Michigan State at the Coliseum on Sept. 20.
(Luke Hales / Getty Images)
Ryan Kartje.
By Ryan Kartje
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Quarterback Husan Longstreet is entering the transfer portal after just one season at USC as he seeks a chance to play immediately.
  • The departure leaves USC needing to add depth at quarterback and complicates its quarterback plans for the future.

When Husan Longstreet arrived at USC a year ago, the expectation was the five-star freshman would be the Trojans’ future at quarterback.

But after just one season at USC, Longstreet is leaving.

The true freshman passer and former top prospect officially entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday, throwing the Trojans’ future plans at football’s most important position into question. USC has just two quarterbacks currently on the roster, one being a true freshman in Jonas Williams.

There’s no doubt, however, who will remain USC’s quarterback next season. Returning starter Jayden Maiava, who led the Big Ten in passing yards last season (3,711) announced his intent last month to play another season at USC, as opposed to declaring for the NFL draft.

Advertisement
Los Angeles, CA - September 20: USC Co-defensive coordinator Eric Henderson warms up his team at the game between Michigan State and USC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

USC Sports

USC’s next defensive coordinator needs to come from outside the program

It might be tempting, but now is not the time to make anyone on USC’s current staff the defensive coordinator.

That left Longstreet with a choice: Spend another season on the sideline or search for opportunity elsewhere.

USC coach Lincoln Riley made a plea for his young quarterback’s patience last month.

“For any player, especially a quarterback, I don’t know if this would be the right time to leave this place,” Riley said. “This thing is getting pretty good. And I think a lot of people recognize that, both in what we have now and what we’re bringing in, where this thing is going.”

But Longstreet’s father, Kevin, told On3 last month that his son was looking for a chance to contribute immediately.

Advertisement

“He loves USC, the team and players, but no guarantees in life and Husan is a competitor,” Kevin Longstreet told On3’s Greg Biggins. “Everyone is saying ‘sit for another year, only need one good year.’ But there’s no guarantee Lincoln is back next year, what if we struggle and a new staff comes in? Then he has to learn whole new system. He wants to play now and give himself his best shot.”

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 15: Wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer #3 of the UCLA Bruins.

Sports

UCLA and USC football transfer portal tracker: Who’s in and who’s out?

A look at all the players who are transferring in and out of UCLA and USC in the NCAA transfer portal ahead of the 2026 college football season.

Longstreet appeared in four games as a true freshman, retaining his redshirt year. He’ll have four seasons of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up. He completed 13 of 15 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for another 76 yards and two scores.

“As a hometown kid, representing USC was an incredible opportunity I’ll always cherish,” Longstreet said in a statement on social media. “I’m excited for what’s ahead and ready to embrace the next opportunity with faith, purpose and gratitude.”

With Longstreet gone, expect USC to pursue a veteran passer in the transfer portal to fill the No. 3 spot on its depth chart, similar to how Sam Huard did last season.

More to Read

USC SportsSports

Fight on! Are you a true Trojans fan?

Get our Times of Troy newsletter for USC insights, news and much more.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Ryan Kartje

Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement