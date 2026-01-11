Kara Dunn’s late scoring surge can’t save No. 21 USC in loss to Minnesota

USC guard Kara Dunn, shown here playing against Saint Mary’s on Dec. 2, finished with 27 points in the Trojans’ 63-62 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.

Grace Grocholski scored 25 points and Minnesota made just enough free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off No. 21 USC 63-62 on Sunday, the third straight loss for the Trojans and first win over a ranked team since 2019 for the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota made six of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter, four of eight in the last 73 seconds. But USC had seven turnovers in the final period, which the Golden Gophers turned into eight points as they built a seven-point lead with 41 seconds left.

Kara Dunn scored eight points in the final 31 seconds, including a three-pointer at the buzzer for the Trojans. Dunn finished with 27 points, including all 14 USC points in the fourth quarter.

Sophie Hart scored 15 points for Minnesota (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten Conference). Mara Braun had 10 rebounds as the Golden Gophers won the boards 40-32, including 18-6 on the offensive end for a 23-2 difference in second-chance points.

Jazzy Davidson had 21 points and eight rebounds for USC (10-7, 2-3).

Davidson, Dunn and Grocholski all hit five three-pointers.

Minnesota hit its first five shots and scored the first 10 points of the game.

Davidson hit a three-pointer to start a 19-0 run in the second quarter for a 32-23 USC lead. She had 15 points in the second quarter, but Braun had a three-point play to help Minnesota close to within 34-30 at the half.

USC led 45-32 on a Davidson three, but Grocholski had 10 points in a 14-0 run before Dunn’s three made it 48-46 heading into the fourth quarter.

Up next for USC: vs. No. 8 Maryland at Galen Center on Thursday.