Kara Dunn scores 21 points, but USC women lose fourth in a row

Jazzy Davidson #9 of USC shoots against Oluchi Okananwa of Maryland in the fourth quarter.

Kara Dunn scored 21 points and fellow guard Jazzy Davidson had 12 but the USC women’s basketball team suffered its fourth straight loss Thursday night at Galen Center, falling 62-55 to Maryland.

The Trojans pulled even with 2:46 remaining but were outscored 8-1 the rest of the way. USC dropped to 10-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten and is 3-5 against ranked opponents this year.

Addi Mack had 12 points for the 12th-ranked Terrapins (17-2, 5-2).