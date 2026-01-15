Breaking News
Trump administration’s demands for California’s voter rolls, including Social Security numbers, was rejected by federal judge
Advertisement
USC Sports

Kara Dunn scores 21 points, but USC women lose fourth in a row

Jazzy Davidson #9 of USC shoots against Oluchi Okananwa of Maryland in the fourth quarter.
(Luke Hales / Getty Images)
By Steve Galluzzo

Kara Dunn scored 21 points and fellow guard Jazzy Davidson had 12 but the USC women’s basketball team suffered its fourth straight loss Thursday night at Galen Center, falling 62-55 to Maryland.

The Trojans pulled even with 2:46 remaining but were outscored 8-1 the rest of the way. USC dropped to 10-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten and is 3-5 against ranked opponents this year.

Addi Mack had 12 points for the 12th-ranked Terrapins (17-2, 5-2).

More to Read

USC SportsSports

Fight on! Are you a true Trojans fan?

Get our Times of Troy newsletter for USC insights, news and much more.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement