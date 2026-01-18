USC women’s basketball snaps four-game losing streak with rout of Purdue

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb and her Trojans snapped a four-game losing streak with a home win over Purdue on Sunday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The USC women’s basketball team ended a four-game losing streak by dominating Purdue 83-57 at Galen Center on Sunday.

USC guard Kennedy Smith returned to the court after missing three games while recovering from a lower leg injury.

The Trojans (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) built early offensive momentum and opened up an 11-point lead against Purdue (10-8, 2-5), setting a strong tone during the first half.

Advertisement

USC maintained control by scoring nine points to start the second quarter before a foul on Vivian Iwuchukwu sent Purdue forward Lana McCarthy to the free-throw line, where she recorded the Boilermakers’ first points of the period.

The Trojans responded with a three-pointer from Kara Dunn, continuing to apply pressure on the offensive end.

Although Purdue found a rhythm and cut into the deficit, the Boilermakers were unable to take the lead and the Trojans entered halftime with a commanding 42–27 advantage.

Advertisement

USC’s offense remained consistent throughout the second half, converting scoring opportunities and following through on shots as the Trojans maintained control of the game.

Purdue guard Tara Daye led the Boilermakers with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Kiki Smith added 15 points, while Avery Gordon finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

For USC, Dunn delivered a standout performance with a season-high 29 points and five rebounds. Jazzy Davidson was limited to three points in the first half, but the freshman star found her rhythm after halftime and finished with 13 points and six assists.

Londynn Jones added 15 points, and Iwuchukwu contributed seven points and four rebounds.

USC will try to build on its win during a grueling Big Ten stretch, with games at No. 15 Michigan State Thursday, at No. 8 Michigan next Sunday and at home against No. 11 Iowa on Jan. 29.