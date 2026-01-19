USC star freshman Alijah Arenas likely to debut Wednesday against Northweatern

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Five-star USC freshman Alijah Arenas is likely to make his long-awaited debut for the Trojans this week against Northwestern.

Arenas is considered “probable” for Wednesday’s game, a person familiar with his status but not authorized to speak publicly told The Times.

The addition of the five-star freshman, who has yet to play at USC since injuring his knee in the summer, comes at a critical time for the Trojans. USC has lost three of its last five since the start of its Big Ten slate.

Arenas is the highest-rated recruit to join USC in Eric Musselman’s two-year tenure with the Trojans. Before he injured his knee during practice, he was involved in a fiery single-car accident in his Tesla Cybertruck in the spring. He was hospitalized and put into an induced coma due to smoke inhalation.

Arenas returned to practice last month and was initially expected to debut last week. Now he joins the Trojans with 13 games left in the regular season and a critical stretch ahead.