Advertisement
USC Sports

Chad Baker-Mazara sparks USC to rally past Wisconsin

Chad Baker-Mazara dribbles during the first half.
(Kayla Wolf / Associated Press)
Associated Press
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

MADISON, Wis. — Chad Baker-Mazara made five three-pointers and scored 29 points, Ezra Ausar added 17 points, and USC beat Wisconsin 73-71 on Sunday to snap the Badgers’ five-game win streak.

Jacob Cofie had 11 rebounds to go with nine points and five assists for USC (15-5, 4-5 Big Ten).

Nick Boyd hit a three-pointer, made two free throws and added a layup to spark a 17-2 run that gave the Badgers a 58-46 lead with 12 minutes to play, but the Badgers made just four of 16 from the field the rest of the way. Baker-Mazara scored nine points — which included the final seven — in a 16-2 run over the next seven-plus minutes to take a two-point lead with 4:54 remaining.

Advertisement

John Blackwell made two free throws that tied it 65-all with 3:13 left, but Ausar made back-to-back baskets, Baker-Mazara scored in the lane, and Jerry Easter II hit two free throws with two seconds left that made it a four-point game.

Boyd made 10 of 17 from the field, hit eight of nine from the free-throw line, and led Wisconsin (14-6, 6-3) with 29 points. Nolan Winter added 12 points and Blackwell 11.

The Badgers (14-6, 6-3) shot 34% (23 of 67) overall and made nine of 37 (24%) from behind the arc.
USC SportsSports

Fight on! Are you a true Trojans fan?

Get our Times of Troy newsletter for USC insights, news and much more.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement