USC women can’t hold on to 16-point lead in loss to No. 7 Michigan

USC's Londynn Jones controls the ball during a game against North Carolina State in November.
USC’s Londynn Jones, shown here against North Carolina State in November, scored 12 points in a 73-67 loss to Michigan on Sunday.
(Lance King / Getty Images)
Associated Press
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Olivia Olson had 23 points and No. 7 Michigan rallied back after giving away a 16-point lead to beat struggling USC 73-67 on Sunday.

Mila Holloway finished with 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Wolverines (17-3, 8-1 Big Ten), who have won six of their last seven games.

Brooke Quarles Daniels had 10 points with seven rebounds and four assists as Michigan moved to 11-0 at home. Syla Swords and Ashley Sofilkanich also scored 10 points each.

Kara Dunn led USC (11-9, 3-6) with 26 points — her sixth straight 20-plus point game — and 10 rebounds. Londynn Jones had 12 points and Jazzy Davidson added 11 with seven assists for the Trojans, who have lost six of their last seven games.

USC Sports

Trailing 45-29 early in the third quarter, the Trojans went on a 27-5 run to take a six-point lead. Davidson got it started with a three-point play. Dunn had 11 points during that stretch, including a pair of three-point plays and a three-pointer.

Michigan stormed back with a 13-0 outburst to start the fourth. Olson scored in the lane to begin the run and Holloway capped it with a 3-pointer for a 66-58 lead. The Trojans never came within four points again.

Olson made all five of her field goal attempts in the first quarter as the Wolverines raced to a 23-11 lead. A Swords three-pointer late in the half gave the Wolverines a 16-point lead. USC cut it to 13, 40-27, by halftime.

Up next for USC: vs. Iowa at Galen Center on Thursday.
