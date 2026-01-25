USC women can’t hold on to 16-point lead in loss to No. 7 Michigan

USC’s Londynn Jones, shown here against North Carolina State in November, scored 12 points in a 73-67 loss to Michigan on Sunday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Olivia Olson had 23 points and No. 7 Michigan rallied back after giving away a 16-point lead to beat struggling USC 73-67 on Sunday.

Mila Holloway finished with 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Wolverines (17-3, 8-1 Big Ten), who have won six of their last seven games.

Brooke Quarles Daniels had 10 points with seven rebounds and four assists as Michigan moved to 11-0 at home. Syla Swords and Ashley Sofilkanich also scored 10 points each.

Advertisement

Kara Dunn led USC (11-9, 3-6) with 26 points — her sixth straight 20-plus point game — and 10 rebounds. Londynn Jones had 12 points and Jazzy Davidson added 11 with seven assists for the Trojans, who have lost six of their last seven games.

Trailing 45-29 early in the third quarter, the Trojans went on a 27-5 run to take a six-point lead. Davidson got it started with a three-point play. Dunn had 11 points during that stretch, including a pair of three-point plays and a three-pointer.

Michigan stormed back with a 13-0 outburst to start the fourth. Olson scored in the lane to begin the run and Holloway capped it with a 3-pointer for a 66-58 lead. The Trojans never came within four points again.

Advertisement

Olson made all five of her field goal attempts in the first quarter as the Wolverines raced to a 23-11 lead. A Swords three-pointer late in the half gave the Wolverines a 16-point lead. USC cut it to 13, 40-27, by halftime.

Up next for USC: vs. Iowa at Galen Center on Thursday.