Ezra Ausar helps USC hold on for a win over struggling Rutgers

In a game defined by all-around efficient shooting, USC held on for a 78-75 win over Rutgers Saturday night at the Galen Center after nearly surrendering a 19-point lead.

USC star freshman Alijah Arenas continued to adapt after missing much of the season recovering from injury.

With Rodney Rice out for the season, the Trojans (16-6, 5-6 Big Ten) needed a sparkplug and hoped Arenas, a former five-star prospect and son of former NBA all-star Gilbert Arenas.

Four games into his freshman season, Arenas has showcased his talent with creative shots and acrobatic moves at the basket, including a leaping layup early in Saturday’s contest. Consistency, however, has been a struggle.

Though he managed to hit the first two three pointers of his college career early in the second half against Rutgers — he was previously 0 for 11 — Arenas fell short of securing his first double-digit game, scoring nine points on 3 of 9 shooting. After accruing four fouls, Arenas sat to close out the game, finishing with under 20 minutes on the court.

Arenas’ teammates shot the ball well early and built a double-digit lead, but 14 turnovers haunted coach Eric Musselman’s team, especially during a 12-1 Rutgers run midway through the second half. The Scarlet Knights (9-13, 2-9) committed seven turnovers.

Rutgers’ 16-4 run late in the second half brought the visiting Scarlet Knights within striking distance, but a steal from USC’s Chad Baker-Mazara sealed the Trojans’ win.

Jacob Cofie, who was especially important during a 16-4 USC run in the first half, secured his fifth double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds. While Baker-Mazara got off to a relatively quiet start and missed his first three attempts from beyond the arc, he put up an 11-point second half, finishing with 17 points on 7 of 15 shooting to go along with five rebounds.

Ezra Ausar finished with a team-high 21 points after turning it up late, including multiple momentum-changing slam dunks. Ausar also grabbed seven rebounds. Kam Woods added nine rebounds, eight points and four assists.

While a win over struggling Rutgers, which has now lost five in a row, isn’t the biggest addition to USC’s resume, every win in Big Ten play is critical for Musselman’s squad that is hoping to build its case for an NCAA tournament berth. That quest will continue Tuesday, when the Trojans take on Indiana (15-7, 6-5) at Galen Center at 7 p.m.