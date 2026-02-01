Kara Dunn and Jazzy Davidson lead USC to blowout win over Rutgers
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
- USC women’s basketball dominated Rutgers 71-39 on Sunday, with Kara Dunn and Jazzy Davidson leading the Trojans to a blowout victory at Galen Center.
- Dunn scored 18 points with six rebounds while Davidson added 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists. USC dominated the boards 57-32.
- After trailing early, USC outscored Rutgers 23-8 in the third quarter and scored 21 points off 20 turnovers to extend its win streak.
The USC women’s basketball team rolled to a 71-39 win over Rutgers on Sunday at Galen Center.
The Trojans (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten) got off to a slow start, ending the first quarter trailing by three points. Rutgers (9-13, 1-10) held the lead until the 5:39 mark in the second quarter when Kara Dunn hit a pair of free throws. USC picked up its defensive pressure in the second quarter, which helped ignite its offense. The Trojans held a six-point lead at halftime and extended it during a second-half surge.
Dunn led USC with 18 points and six rebounds. Jazzy Davidson contributed 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while Kennedy Smith added 11 points and four assists. Laura Williams anchored the glass with 11 rebounds and Malia Samuels finished with seven points and four rebounds.
Imani Lester scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds for Rutgers. Zachara Perkins recorded 12 points and four assists and Faith Blackstone added six points.
Kennedy Smith delivers a critical moment and Kara Dunn finishes with 25 points and 12 rebounds as USC pulls off its biggest win of the season against No. 8 Iowa.
USC outscored Rutgers 23-8 in the third quarter and kept the pressure up in the fourth, outscoring the Scarlet Knights 19-8. The Trojans dominated the battle on the boards, 57-32. USC made the most of Rutgers’ 20 turnovers, scoring 21 points off the miscues.
USC will look to extend its two-game win streak at Northwestern (8-14, 2-9) at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The game will air on the Big Ten Network.