Alijah Arenas delivers his best game, powering USC to win over Indiana

USC guard Alijah Arenas celebrates after hitting a three pointer against Indiana Tuesday at the Galen Center.

After USC leading scorer Chad Baker-Mazara went down early in the second half with what appeared to be a knee injury, freshman Alijah Arenas knew what he needed to do. When Trojan starters Ezra Ausar and Jacob Cofie fouled out late in the second half, nothing changed.

USC’s game against Indiana (15-8, 6-6 Big Ten) Tuesday night at the Galen Center was close early. Arenas, who had struggled with efficiency since debuting for the Trojans in mid-January, started four of 14 from the field and one of six on three-point attempts.

During the ensuing 19 minutes, Arenas showed why he was a five-star recruit, delivering a team-high 29 points and helping the Trojans (17-6, 6-6) hang on for a 81-75 win over the Hoosiers. It was Arenas’ first double-digit scoring game of his college career.

Indiana guard Lamar Wilkerson put up a dominant offensive performance of his own, scoring 33 points to keep the Hoosiers in it late.

Entering the game, the Hoosiers were hot after racking up three consecutive wins, including two in Quad 1, and were known for shooting three pointers at one of the highest rates in the country. The injury-riddled Trojans were on the NCAA tournament bubble and in need of a big home win.

While Indiana took more three-point shots, attempting 35 and making 10, a pair of second-half three-pointers from Arenas and guard Kam Woods gave USC the advantage in combined three-point shooting percentage, a key part of the win.

The Trojans also dominated on the boards, nabbing 38 rebounds, 11 offensive, as a team compared to Indiana’s 24 and seven. Center Gabe Dynes led the way for USC defensively, with seven boards to go along with three blocks off the bench.

An 18-point game from Woods and an Ausar’s 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists were also key as USC worked to offset Baker-Mazara’s absence on the offensive end. After leaving the game, Baker-Mazara returned to the Trojans’ bench with ice on his knee and crutches.

After the game, coach Eric Musselman said he thought Baker-Mazara likely suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament, but he won’t for sure until the team receives MRI exam results.

Next up for USC is a road trip to the Midwest, where it will face off against Penn State (10-12, 1-10) on Sunday at 9 a.m. PST before heading to Columbus, Ohio, to take on Ohio State (14-7, 6-5).