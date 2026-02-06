Advertisement
USC Sports

USC women’s basketball routs Northwestern, extends win streak

USC guard Jazzy Davidson dribbles in front of Northwestern's Xamiya Walton Thursday in Evanston, Illinois.
(Zoe Davis / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times Staff
EVANSTON, Ill. — The USC women’s basketball team rolled to an 83-65 victory over Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Thursday night, extending their win streak to three games.

USC freshman Jazzy Davidson and redshirt freshman Laura Williams helped the Trojans open the game on an 11-0 run, claiming a lead they would never relinquish.

“I feel like as a team with these last couple of games, we’ve improved a lot,” sophomore guard Kennedy Smith said. “We’ve stayed consistent and are playing together and growing as a team, and that starts in practice. Just a lot of conversations about being better, obviously through that stretch of losses, but that doesn’t define us. I think the games matter the most in February and March, so we’re here to be better from here on out.”

USC (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) forced six Northwestern (8-15, 2-10) turnovers in the opening quarter, converting those miscues into 15 points

Four Trojans scored in double figures, with Davidson scoring 21 points and delivering a team-high six assists. Dunn finished with 18 points. Sophomore Smith recorded the second double-double of her career, adding 17 points and a season-high 11 rebounds.

Grace Sullivan led Northwestern with 24 points and was the team’s sole double-figure scorer.

USC will play at Illinois at 10 a.m. PST Sunday.
