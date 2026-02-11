USC men come up a bit short against Ohio State

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Bruce Thornton scored 21 points and hit two late throws to help Ohio State secure an 89-82 win over USC on Wednesday.

Ohio State (16-6, 8-6 Big Ten) trailed 43-40 at halftime after opening two of 13 at the free-throw line, but Thornton steadied the Buckeyes in the second half. He became the fifth player in program history to reach 1,935 career points and moved into fifth all-time in Ohio State scoring.

The Buckeyes grabbed their largest lead at 67-60 with eight minutes left after a Devin Royal layup and a John Mobley Jr. three-pointer. USC (18-7, 7-7) answered with a 7-0 run capped by a Jordan Marsh three to cut it to 70-69, but Christoph Tilly scored inside, and Royal added a jumper to push the margin back to five.

Alijah Arenas hit a three-pointer with 1:09 remaining to pull USC within 82-81, but Thornton responded with a driving layup and converted the free throw to make it 85-81. USC missed two shots in the final 30 seconds, and Thornton closed it out at the line.

Royal scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Ohio State, and Mobley added 13. Thornton reached double figures for the 23rd time this season.

Arenas scored 25 points for USC, Kam Woods added 14 and Ezra Ausar finished with 13 points and nine rebounds before fouling out. The Trojans have played eight consecutive games decided by seven points or fewer.