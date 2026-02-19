Star freshman Jazzy Davidson injured as USC wins sixth straight

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Through a stellar debut season, freshman Jazzy Davidson had done everything for USC that was asked of her. At just 18, she led the Trojans in scoring, in rebounds, in blocks, in steals. She was their best defender, their best scorer. She even won Big Ten freshman of the week six times.

Jazzy Davidson is being carried to the locker room.



Not good. pic.twitter.com/hXG5aoZPaw — Ryan Kartje (@RyanKartje) February 20, 2026

Her star turn in her first collegiate season had kept USC afloat through an otherwise uneven campaign, finally helping turn the Trojans’ trajectory upward over the last two weeks, as USC won five in a row heading into Thursday night.

Another victory was well in hand, due in large part to another stellar night from Davidson, when with 2:42 remaining, the freshman took one awkward step and immediately grabbed her leg in pain.

Davidson would have to be carried by her teammates and coaches to the bench, where her face contorted in pain as trainers examined her. Eventually, the freshman had to be carried to the USC locker room.

USC would secure a 66-59 victory over Wisconsin a few minutes later. But the image of Davidson being carried off the floor late was a chilling reminder of how quickly things can change — and how much the Trojans need their star freshman.

Davidson had just turned in one of her most impressive all-around performances of the season, pouring in 24 points, five rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocks. Per usual, she was the Trojans’ most consistent form of offense.

Outside of Davidson, the Trojans shot just 32.6%. Kara Dunn was the only other USC player in double figures, having scored 14 points.

Just three games are left for USC (17-9, 9-6 in the Big Ten) in the regular season, two of which come against top-10 teams. And while their place in the NCAA tournament is presumably safe heading into that final stretch, where they’re seeded could swing significantly with a few quality wins.

Whether that matters depends largely on how serious Davidson’s injury turns out to be.

Neither team could summon much offense early, trading bricks back and forth for most of Thursday’s opening frame. USC opened one of 12. Wisconsin (13-14, 5-11) opened two of 14 and turned the ball over six times in the first quarter alone.

The Trojans eventually settled in on offense, but their stifling defense would lead the way throughout. Wisconsin would go to halftime with just nine made field goals, equal to its total first-half turnovers, as USC clamped down, clogging the paint and flashing the defensive prowess that, when at its best, has been a calling card this season.

Even still, Wisconsin would fire its way back into Thursday night’s matchup by way of the three-point line. At one point the Badgers hit three in a row to cut the Trojans’ lead to six.

They wouldn’t get any closer, on account of USC’s star freshman, who personally staved off any serious threat of a Badger comeback.

But none of that would matter in the final minutes, as USC left the floor with its sixth straight victory, but also potentially its most painful loss of the season.