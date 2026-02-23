10 more notes, quotes and things to know ahead of USC spring football

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

With spring football practice approaching, reporters met with USC’s staff to talk about the Trojans. We gave you our first 15 thoughts out of those interviews in this week’s Times of Troy newsletter.

But there’s still more to share. Here are 10 more notes, quotes and things to know ahead of spring football …

1. “Everybody thinks he’s the No.1 player in the country for a reason,” defensive line coach Shaun Nua said of freshman Luke Wafle. “He has the potential, the mentality, the character. It’s our job to make sure we maximize that on a consistent basis.”

2. The most encouraging development on USC’s defensive front? “Depth is the greatest friend you can have,” Nua said. He’ll certainly have more of it this season. Assuming his freshmen up front settle in quickly. Wafle is sure to play, while freshman defensive tackles Jameion Wingfield and Tomhuini Topui look primed for early roles. That’s in addition to Jahkeem Stewart, an All-American as a freshman, and fellow rising sophomore Floyd Boucard, who was a standout in stretches last season.

3. Skyler Jones, USC’s new defensive tackles coach, got his break in college football because of Eric Henderson. Now, with Henderson back in the NFL, Jones got promoted in his place at USC. Jones said he cried when coach Lincoln Riley told him the good news. He’ll be a critical figure in improving USC’s interior, and in developing Stewart. It’s a huge opportunity, but I think Jones is capable of continuing Henderson’s work. “Dawgwork is alive,” Jones said. “Dawgwork isn’t going anywhere.”

4. Of all the new coaching hires, Mike Ekeler impressed me most. Ekeler said he left Nebraska because he already built a strong foundation for the Cornhuskers’ special teams, which he said were now “on cruise control.” He didn’t like the feeling of being comfortable, he said. He wanted a challenge — and he’ll get a double dose with USC’s linebackers and special teams units. Last season, Nebraska was great on kick return while also blocking five kicks. The Trojans had a good kicker … but that’s about all the nice things you can say about the special teams.

5. According to Ekeler, even “Ray Charles could see we have a talented linebacker room here.” If that’s true, we haven’t seen that talent harnessed yet. USC is putting a lot of faith in the untapped potential of Desman Stephens and Jadyn Walker, who both have very particular skill sets for defensive coordinator Gary Patterson to utilize. But Ekeler is convincing: “Over 30 linebackers that I’ve coached have gone to the NFL,” he said. “We’ve got guys in our room with that ability. Now it’s just about getting that out of them.”

6. Another great quote from Ekeler, who was asked about the perception that Riley can’t have a good defense: “Anybody who says that Lincoln Riley doesn’t care about defense, I’d have to check their oil.”

7. Safe to say that Jontez Williams will open spring as USC’s CB1. Cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed said he saw the Iowa State transfer as “the best all-around player in the portal.” That’s high praise, but USC made Williams its top target this offseason for a reason. It’s been a while since USC had a true shutdown corner.

8. The other cornerback spot is wide open. I didn’t get the impression that Chasen Johnson, who was expected to fill a starting spot last season, is assured to play opposite Williams in the fall. There’s Marcelles Williams as well as RJ Sermons, who would’ve been one of the top recruits in this year’s class if he hadn’t reclassified. Prophet Brown also could play outside if he doesn’t play in the slot.

9. Don’t be surprised if freshman corner Elbert “Rock” Hill is a serious contributor by season’s end. Reed said the “sky is the limit” for the four-star freshman, who could play any number of positions in Patterson’s defensive backfield. “Wherever we can get him on the field fastest, that’s where he’ll be,” Reed said.

10. Safety Christian Pierce is out after offseason surgery. Safety is a critical spot in Patterson’s scheme, and Pierce is one of the most important players on the team. It’d be unfortunate if he had to sit out spring, but I’m bullish on Pierce having a big year regardless.

