USC men routed by Nebraska after building halftime lead

With time running out to save its star-crossed season, USC put itself in position for a statement-making Saturday, only to see that dream devolve into a nightmare in an 82-67 loss to No. 12 Nebraska.

It was a painfully familiar scene for the Trojans, who have found new ways to unravel after halftime all season. This time, their full-on collapse came at the worst possible time, with their place on the NCAA tournament bubble as precarious as ever.

Freshman Alijah Arenas ultimately led the Trojans with 14 points, despite being held out of the starting lineup for the first time since his return from injury. Sixth-year senior Chad Baker-Mazara came alive in the first half with 14 points, but barely played in the second.

Just two regular-season games remain for USC, both of which it can ill afford to lose. The Trojans’ midweek matchup in Seattle looms especially large. A loss to the Huskies, who are 14-15, would make climbing back from the bubble brink especially harrowing. Though, it was just two months ago that Washington came back to beat USC at home.

Any hope of a comeback for the Trojans on Saturday had slipped away by the midpoint of the second half. By then, a dream start and 36-31 halftime lead, had settled into a nightmarish second half for USC.

After shooting 52% from the field in the first half, the Trojans were suddenly unable to find the hoop in the second. For the first five minutes of the half, a dunk from Jacob Cofie was USC’s only basket. During another five-minute stretch in the second half, USC couldn’t even manage any points let alone a dunk.

Its defense followed suit, with Nebraska piling up points in the paint at will. Sixteen of their first 19 points in the second half came via dunk or lay-in.

By the time the Trojans finally found their footing, Nebraska was already well out in front, on its way to a comeback win.

For USC, it was an especially bitter pill to swallow, considering how well things had started.

With every swing from USC’s offense early, Nebraska seemed to have a counterpunch. A chase-down block for the Trojans turned into a three-pointer for the Cornhuskers. A turnover turned into a USC breakaway, which led to another Nebraska three-pointer.

Still, the Trojans looked ready for a battle in the beginning Saturday. They fired out into the lead behind another outburst from Baker-Mazara and largely without Arenas, who has struggled over his last three games. The freshman played nine quiet minutes in the first half.

When Nebraska starting point guard Sam Hoiberg drew a second foul that sent him to the bench midway through the half, USC took advantage, forcing six turnovers in five minutes from a Cornhuskers offense that suddenly looked out of sorts.

A four-point deficit midway through the first half turned into a five-point Trojan lead by halftime, with USC looking primed for a statement-making afternoon.

But it took a matter of minutes for Nebraska to erase that momentum. Not long after that, the Trojans were leaving the court in familiar disappointment, their tournament hopes as tentative as ever.