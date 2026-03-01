Advertisement
USC Sports

Chad Baker-Mazara, USC’s leading scorer, leaves men’s basketball team

Southern California forward Chad Baker-Mazara walks on the court during.
USC forward Chad Baker-Mazara walks on the court after a loss to Nebraska on Saturday.
(William Liang / Associated Press)
Ryan Kartje.
By Ryan Kartje
Staff Writer Follow
  • USC’s leading scorer Chad Baker-Mazara has left the men’s basketball program after an accumulation of issues amid the Trojans’ five-game losing streak.
  • The sixth-year senior averaged 26 points early but became unreliable during Big Ten play, sometimes missing games for unclear reasons.

Sixth-year senior guard Chad Baker-Mazara, who spent most of this season as the Trojans top scorer, is no longer with USC’s men’s basketball program, the school announced Sunday.

A person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly said that it wasn’t any one incident, but an accumulation of issues that led to Baker-Mazara’s departure.

Baker-Mazara left Saturday’s loss to Nebraska a few minutes into the second half after he chased down a lay-in and fell hard on the court. USC coach Eric Musselman said after the game that Baker-Mazara told coaches he was unable to return to the game.

After lead guard Rodney Rice was lost for the season in November, Baker-Mazara stepped into the void as the Trojans’ top scorer, averaging 26 points per game over the remaining seven games of USC’s non-conference slate.

Baker-Mazara became less reliable through Big Ten play. Five times during USC’s conference schedule, he has played fewer than 20 minutes in a game, for one reason or another. At times, his health was what held Baker-Mazara back. Other times, it was less clear.

His exit on the doorstep of March is just another ominous sign for the Trojans, who have lost five in a row. USC has two games still remaining in its regular season slate, with a trip to Washington on tap Wednesday and a home tilt with UCLA next weekend.
Ryan Kartje

Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.

