Frustrating USC men’s basketball season ends with overtime loss in Big Ten tournament

It only felt like USC’s season was over after Saturday’s thumping at the hands of UCLA, let alone everything else that’s gone wrong over the past month. Tuesday’s second-half collapse in a 83-79 overtime loss to Washington in the Big Ten tournament just made it official.

The Trojans had no shortage of chances to fend off the end. They had a 13-point lead in the second half. They had the ball at the end of regulation. And they had a chance to win it in overtime and another chance to tie it.

They missed all three pivotal shots — the first two by Kam Woods, the last by Jordan Marsh — to conclude a second straight disappointing season with an eighth straight loss.

The 12th-seeded Huskies (16-16) beat the Trojans for the third time this season to cap a wild 10 days that saw leading scorer Chad Baker-Mazara dismissed from the team, a pair of 19-point losses to the Bruins and another late fade against Washington in Seattle.

Woods scored 24 points, Jacob Cofie 14, Marsh 13 and Ryan Cornish 10 for 13th-seeded USC (18-14). Alijah Arenas, who led the Trojans in scoring in both games without Baker-Mazara, was held to six points on 3-for-10 shooting and sat out the final six minutes of regulation and all but eight seconds of overtime.

Winners of the Maui Invitational, USC was 18-6 and above .500 in the Big Ten in after a Feb. 8 win at Penn State, solidly in contention

for an NCAA tournament bid. But after Arenas missed the first half of the season, the Trojans lost Rodney Rice and Amarion Dickerson to

injuries, and the spiral was well under way when Baker-Mazara was dismissed.

Tuesday’s loss only compounded the misery of a second straight frustrating season, in all too familiar fashion.