Turnover-plagued USC blown out by No. 1 South Carolina in season-ending loss

USC guard Jazzy Davidson looks at the scoreboard during the second half of a 101-61 loss to South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Monday.

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No. 9 USC struggles to contain Joyce Edwards and Madina Okot and commits 27 turnovers in a 101-61 loss to South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Monday night served as a litmus test for ninth-seeded USC to see how a program on its way back to prominence measured up against top-seeded powerhouse South Carolina.

The Trojans were no match in the frontcourt against South Carolina, suffering 101-61 season-ending loss in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

South Carolina’s Joyce Edwards and Madina Okot got going early, scoring nine of the Gamecocks’ first 11 points. South Carolina would finish the game with 60 points in the paint. Edwards finished the game with 23 points and 10 rebounds and Okot had 15 points and 15 rebounds.

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USC freshman Jazzy Davidson, who scored a phenomenal 31 points in her NCAA tournament debut Saturday against Clemson, missed her first two shots. But she recovered and found some offensive rhythm, finishing with 16 points. Kennedy Smith picked up the slack in the first half, scoring nine of USC’s first 15 points. Unfortunately, she struggled after that and finished four for 15 from the floor.

Davidson hit a three with 3:54 left in the first half that seemed to give the Trojans some life despite a 14-point deficit. However, things just got worse — USC (18-14) turned it over six times before halftime. South Carolina (33-3), meanwhile, went on a 16-0 run to take a 51-21 halftime lead.

The second half didn’t get any easier for USC, with South Carolina forcing three more turnovers in the first three minutes. The Trojans finished with 27 turnovers, which South Carolina converted into 29 points.

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Londynn Jones was a spark off the bench, finishing with 20 points to lead the Trojans.

South Carolina will play No. 4 Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.