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Alijah Arenas to withdraw from NBA draft and return to USC

USC guard Alijah Arenas controls the ball against Wisconsin in January.
USC guard Alijah Arenas controls the ball against Wisconsin in January. Arenas is planning to play for the Trojans next season.
(Kayla Wolf / Associated Press)
Ryan Kartje.
By Ryan Kartje
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  • USC star Alijah Arenas will withdraw his name from consideration in the 2026 NBA draft and will instead return to the Trojans in a major win for coach Eric Musselman.
  • Arenas was initially expected to play only one season at USC before being drafted, but a harrowing Cybertruck crash delayed his USC debut last season.

Alijah Arenas will withdraw his name from the NBA draft and return to USC for his sophomore season, according to a person familiar with the decision not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The former five-star prospect, whose father is NBA star Gilbert Arenas, was expected to spend just a single season at USC before declaring for the draft. But nothing went as planned during Arenas’ freshman season.

Arenas was involved in a single-car accident in April 2025 and hospitalized for six days after a Tesla Cybertruck he was driving hit a tree and burst into flames. The week that he returned to practice after the accident, Arenas learned he needed knee surgery. He didn’t debut for the Trojans until late January. And when he finally made it into the lineup, Arenas was thrown into a starring role in the middle of a brutal Big Ten slate and struggled to adjust.

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Los Angeles , CA - January 13: University of Southern California head coach Eric Musselman looks out towards his team during the first half of a NCAA basketball game against the University of Maryland at Galen Center Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 in Los Angeles , CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

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Still, there were glimpses of the player that Compton Magic AAU founder Etop Udo-Ema told The Times had the potential to one day “be the face of the NBA.” Over one stretch in early February, Arenas had 29 points in a win over Indiana, scored 24 and hit a winning shot at Penn State and put up 25 points at Ohio State.

“Just the things he can do, the IQ he has, what he can see, the way that he moves, the length, the size,” Udo-Ema said, “he’s the most talented guy I’ve ever seen.”

But Arenas told The Times in late February that he was unhappy with the results of his freshman campaign to that point.

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“I know what I’m capable of. And I’m not there yet,” Arenas said. “Simple as that.”

Arenas had submitted his name as an early entrant in the NBA draft, the deadline for which was Monday. But ultimately, he opted to return to USC as a sophomore, in hopes of starting anew.

Arenas returns to a roster that should be even more talented in the 2026-27 season. Guard Rodney Rice and forward Jacob Cofie also announced earlier this month that they would return, while three top-25 prospects are set to join the roster this summer.

USC also already added a trio of players in the portal, including a 7-footer in Connecticut’s Eric Reibe and an experienced starter in Georgetown’s KJ Lewis.

UConn center Eric Reibe (12) is guarded by Villanova forward Duke Brennan.

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Ryan Kartje

Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.

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