USC baseball stays alive in NCAA regional with rout of Lamar

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USC’s Andrew Lamb is too young to remember his father Mike’s five postseason home runs in the majors. He was only 4 days old when his dad hit his second home run in the 2004 National League Championship Series for the Astros, and he had barely celebrated his first birthday six days before Mike homered in the 2005 World Series.

Andrew and Mike won’t soon forget, however, the majestic blast Andrew Lamb hit Saturday afternoon to help USC rout Lamar 19-6 and remain alive at College Station Regional.

The Trojans scored a season high for runs. Lamar had never given up more than 16 runs in 39 previous regional games.

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USC Sports USC squanders late lead, falls to Texas State in NCAA regional opener Texas State’s Chase Mora hits a two-run home run off USC reliever Adam Troy in the ninth inning to send the Trojans to a 5-4 loss in their NCAA regional opener.

After taking a 2-0 lead on Adrian Lopez’s two-run home run, Lamb capped the five-run first inning with a 421-foot, three-run homer over the right-field bleachers at Blue Bell Park.

“It’s always good, a proud dad moment for sure,” Mike Lamb said of his son’s 11th home run of the season. “I know what it feels like to be in the box. And just to hit a ball like that and the relief that it’s going to be a base hit.

“And then for it to be a home run, it’s a great feeling running around the bases. I haven’t forgotten what that feels like. So for him to feel it, it’s pretty cool.”

The Trojans jumped to a 16-0 lead before Lamar scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. USC scored two in the second. Walter Urbon’s grand slam highlighted a five-run rally in the fourth. Urbon capped a four-run rally in the top of the fifth with a sacrifice fly.

The Trojans advanced to play at 1 p.m. Sunday against the loser of the winners’ bracket game between host Texas A&M and Texas State on Saturday night.

Lamb finished two for four with a walk and four RBIs. Lopez and Urbon each finished a triple shy of the cycle.