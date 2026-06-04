USC enjoys breakthrough super regional appearance, eager to keep train moving to CWS

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As USC baseball coach Andy Stankiewicz noted the next additions that will be made to USC’s refurbished baseball stadium, he paused Monday night as a train rumbled loudly behind Blue Bell Park.

Stankiewicz smirked at the fitting metaphor after the Trojans clinched their first NCAA super regional berth in 21 years. He, after all, has rebuilt the USC program over his four seasons as head coach.

“Now we have a beautiful stadium,” he said of Dedeaux Field. “We’re going to have a beautiful clubhouse next year, batting cages and all that.”

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As Stankiewicz attempted to utter another sentence, the train conductor pulled on the train’s ear-piercing horn.

USC baseball coach Andy Stankiewicz has guided the Trojans to the NCAA super regionals for the first time in 21 years. (USC Athletics)

“That’s appropriate because we tell people the train’s moving,” Stankiewicz said. “Now we have a train honking its whistle. The train’s moving. We’re certainly excited to see where we’re going.”

The Trojans are definitely going places these days thanks to many players who believed in Stankiewicz’s vision despite knowing their home stadium would be under construction for at least two of their seasons on campus.

The Trojans had six players on the College Station Regional’s All-Tournament Team. Three of them — Abbrie Covarrubias, Kevin Takeuchi and Andrew Lamb — are upperclassmen who could have been tempted to transfer after they learned that they would be without a home field for two years. Junior shortstop Dean Carpentier is another upperclassman who believed in Stankiewicz.

“You talk about just kind of cornerstones,” Stankiewicz said. “Abbrie and Takeuchi … and Dean Carpentier and Andrew Lamb, these guys, they could have left. … They got here when we had a field, and they chose to stay.

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“That’s something that I’m grateful for. It just tells you the quality of young men that they are. They’re here. They got two feet in and said, ‘I’m not going anywhere. I want to help build this program. Then to see the success that, not just Abbrie, but all of them have had, they’re great leaders. They lead by example.”

As Dedeaux Field was under construction, the Trojans played most of their home slate in 2024 and 2025 at Irvine’s Great Park, 47 miles and another county away. They practiced at East L.A. College.

Yet, they still reached a regional final in 2025. They have gone a step further this year by climbing out of the losers’ bracket in the College Station Regional to eliminate Texas A&M and reach a super regional for the first time since 2005.

The Trojans didn’t just climb out of the losers’ bracket. They rumbled through like a runaway train, dominating with 55 runs over four losers’ bracket wins. They scored 21 of those runs over two victories against SEC power Texas A&M in the regional final.

The Trojans made themselves at home while playing in one of the SEC’s most hostile environments. It was as though the Trojans have grown accustomed to making themselves at home on the road in recent years.

Although parts of Dedeaux Field are still under construction, the Trojans were 32-1 there for the best home record in school history. USC (47-17) eclipsed the 40-win mark for the first time since 2005.

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“Obviously being able to play at home this year has been a blessing,” designated hitter Augie Lopez said after he was named the Most Outstanding Player of the College Station Regional. “But the last couple of years we’ve just kinda showed up every day - whether that was in Irvine or East L.A. Community College for practice - just with the same mentality of we’re going to show up and put our work in and dominate no matter where we are.

“Just showing up every day and punching that time card and going to work and just putting your head down and knowing that no matter where you are (or) what home field you have or you don’t have a home field, we’re going to get it done and play quality baseball.”

USC pitcher Grant Govel throws to home against Texas State during an NCAA regional on May 29. (Sam Craft / Ap Photo/sam Craft)

The 12-time national champions will face North Carolina at the Chapel Hill Super Regional in hopes of making their first College World Series appearance since 2001. No player on the current roster was alive when the Trojans won their last national title in 1998.

Only a few were even born when USC made its last super regional appearance in 2005 at Oregon State.

“With the history that this program has, it’s been an honor to wear the Trojan brand on the front of my chest,” Lopez said. “Honestly just knowing that this team is the team to bring USC back to the super regional it’s incredible.

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“Honestly, it hasn’t hit me until right now, but we’re just feeling absolutely grateful. I’m super blessed.”

You don’t need to hear the horn to realize USC’s train is moving in the right direction in Stankiewicz’s fourth season at the helm.