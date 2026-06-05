Dean Carpentier hits grand slam, powers USC to super regional win over North Carolina

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Dean Carpentier popped up with the biggest swing of his life, and the Trojans won their biggest game in more than two decades.

USC baseball stormed back to defeat No. 5 overall seed North Carolina 9-5 in Game 1 of the Chapel Hill Super Regional, a loud start to the program’s first appearance on this stage since 2005.

Carpentier smoked a go-ahead grand slam off North Carolina (48-12-1) reliever Walker McDuffie in the sixth inning, turning a 5-2 deficit into a 6-5 lead and shutting down a previously charged up Boshamer Stadium. The swing was Carpentier’s first career grand slam and just his 10th home run in his 132 game collegiate career, the defining moment of the day as USC (48-16) tied its largest comeback victory of the season.

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Ace Mason Edwards struggled through his shortest outing of the season, yielding four earned runs in just three innings with four walks. But the Trojan bullpen picked him up, and kept the game close enough for the offense to rally. Chase Herrell, Ben Cushnie and Andrew Johnson gave up just one run over six innings, with Johnson retiring the first eight batters he faced.

USC’s Adrian Lopez (5) celebrates during Game 1 of an NCAA super regional against North Carolina on Friday in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Laura Wolff/For The Times)

Carpentier’s grand slam momentum carried over into the seventh, when USC added three more runs. Isaac Cadena drove one in with an RBI groundout, Jack Basseer plated one on on a fielder’s choice and Andrew Lamb — who started the scoring for USC with a solo home run off Ryan Lynch back in the third inning — tacked on one more with a perfectly executed squeeze bunt.

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The Trojans have now outscored opponents 64-19 during their five-game NCAA tournament winning streak. and are one win away from advancing to the College World Series for the first time since 2001. Game 2 is set for 11 a.m. PDT Saturday on ESPN.