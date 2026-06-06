North Carolina’s Jason DeCaro shuts out USC baseball to force decisive Game 3
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- USC’s College World Series dreams were put on hold for at least one more day after North Carolina’s Jason DeCaro threw dominated in a 4-0 super regional win.
- Despite another strong outing from USC pitcher Grant Govel, North Carolina broke through against the Trojans’ bullpen, setting up a winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Grant Govel was good, but Jason DeCaro was almost perfect.
USC baseball lost 4-0 in Game 2 of the NCAA Chapel Hill Super Regional, meaning its season and quest to break a 25-year College World Series drought will come down to a single game on Sunday.
North Carolina (49-12-1) turned to DeCaro with its season on the line, the seventh career NCAA tournament start for the veteran right-hander. DeCaro delivered a complete-game masterpiece, allowing just two hits — singles in the first and fifth innings — with eight strikeouts and one walk on a career-high 117 pitches.
USC rallied from a 5-2 deficit, earning a 9-5 win over host North Carolina during Game 1 of the Chapel Hill Super Regional on Friday.
Outside of giving up a solo home run to Colin Hynek in the second inning, Govel had a strong performance. After throwing 153 pitches across two appearances in the NCAA regionals, including 64 pitches in Monday’s clinching win over Texas A&M, he gave up just five hits and struck out three over five innings and 83 pitches to keep the Trojans in the game. His final pitch was a crucial one, inducing an inning-ending double play with runners on the corners to hold the game at 1-0.
But for all of his great work, the day was all about DeCaro’s dominance.
North Carolina found success against the Trojans’ bullpen in the sixth. Erik Paulsen hit a 339-foot home run over the left-field corner wall to double the Tar Heels’ lead, just the second home run given up by USC’s Sax Matson all season. The Tar Heels added two more on sacrifice flies in the sixth and seventh innings, but failed to drive in more with the bases loaded in the seventh and ninth innings.
Game 3 will be Sunday, with time and broadcast information still to be determined.