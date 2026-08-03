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USC, Notre Dame rivalry series renewed with key detail Trojans would not compromise

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava throws a pass under pressure against Notre Dame on Saturday in South Bend, Ind.
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava throws a pass under pressure against Notre Dame on Oct. 18 in South Bend, Ind.
(Justin Casterline / Getty Images)
Iliana Limon Romero.
Ryan Kartje.
By Iliana Limón Romero and Ryan Kartje
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USC coach Lincoln Riley said he is glad to have the Trojans’ annual rivalry game with Notre Dame back without compromising the Trojans’ biggest need.

The schools announced they agreed to a four-year series starting in 2030 during Week 1 of the season at the Coliseum. The following year the teams will play in Week 1 at Notre Dame Stadium. The 2032 and 2033 games will be played during Week 1-3 of the season.

“We felt like the best thing for our program was to play this game early in the season,” Riley said. “As I’ve said publicly, we’re a part of a conference. We have a conference schedule to answer to. We don’t make our own schedule, we don’t choose our own kickoff times. And so with that, we have much less flexibility and so it made more sense for us to play this game in a traditional nonconference window.”

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Riley, who took many jabs locally and nationally for letting one of college football’s most prestigious rivalry series expire, has been steadfast in noting the inequity between USC playing Notre Dame amid a grueling Big Ten schedule and independent Notre Dame’s ability to surround the contest with less taxing matchups to aid its College Football Playoff push.

USC running back Reggie Bush pushes quarterback Matt Leinhart into the end zone to seal a win over Notre Dame in 2005.
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Plaschke: Don’t kill college football’s best tradition. Compromise to keep USC vs. Notre Dame

Notre Dame should agree to USC’s request that the two teams play early in the season. Its stubborn approach threatens to end an iconic rivalry series.

Ultimately, both schools said they valued the rivalry and they found a way to reach an agreement announced Monday.

USC owns a 37-53-5 all-time record against Notre Dame, excluding the Trojans’ 2005 victory, which was later vacated due to NCAA sanctions (original record: 38-53-5). Riley is 1-3 during his Trojans tenure against the Irish. The teams battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh.

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“I think this benefits everyone,” Riley said. “I think this benefits USC. I think this benefits Notre Dame. I think this benefits college football. This is important. We know its important to our fan base, we know it’s important to alumni, we know it’s important to former players and coaches.”

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Iliana Limón Romero

Iliana Limón Romero is the Los Angeles Times assistant managing editor for Sports. The El Paso native joined The Times in March 2021. She previously was the sports editor at the Orlando Sentinel, where she contributed to the paper’s Pulitzer finalist coverage of the Pulse nightclub shooting. Limón Romero is chair of the Assn. for Women in Sports Media and co-chair of the National Assn. Hispanic Journalists Sports Task Force.

Ryan Kartje

Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.

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