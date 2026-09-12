How USC center Tobias Raymond went from soft spoken to team leader

USC center Tobias Raymond prepares to snap the ball during a game against San José State on Aug. 29 at the Coliseum.

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Playing center is a lot different than playing guard or tackle, according to new USC starting center Tobias Raymond.

“It kind of felt like I was a freshman all over when I was playing center,” Raymond said Aug. 25 ahead of his first start at center against San José State.

Raymond would know: He had started games and played significant time at both tackle and guard during his first three seasons with the Trojans before his recent move.

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Beyond hiking the football and the technical specifics, the center is often seen as the leader of the offensive line and, according to Raymond, has to be more vocal than other linemen by calling out plays and reads.

Raymond, who stands at 6 feet 6 and 310 pounds, has long been projected as a center should he play in the NFL.

In fact, Raymond said USC coaches, including offensive line coach Zach Hanson, told him they saw him playing center in the future.

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“Honestly, I have no clue what made them think that I could play center,” said Raymond, who began taking more snaps at the position during spring camp. “Surprisingly, I know I’m a tall guy, but like I’ve got short legs, so when I get in my stance, I’m pretty low. I think that helps a little bit.”

Though he may be a natural fit for the position, Raymond said the communication requirements have been the hardest part of his move.

Tim Garcia, who coached Raymond at Ventura High, said Raymond was never much of a talker on the field, preferring to lead by example, especially noting his strong intensity and commitment.

“He’s doing his job and playing through the whistle, and you get officials, you know, telling you, ‘Hey, you got to tell your left tackle to cool it down,’ and you’re like, ‘Why? He’s trying to finish what he started,’” Garcia recalled. “That’s who he is.”

USC offensive lineman Tobias Raymond, center, and his teammates take a knee during an injury timeout against Michigan State last season at the Coliseum. (Jessie Alcheh/AP)

That drive is one thing Raymond said he models after his mother, who died of cancer when he was in eighth grade.

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Raymond said his mom was a “grinder” who always gave everything her maximum effort, even when she coached his youth soccer team.

“We ran a lot,” Raymond said of his soccer team. “She definitely didn’t let me goof off too much.”

Raymond said he has applied that mindset to his football career, with his mom continuing to push him to accomplish more.

“I always try and play like she’s watching me,” Raymond said. “She still would want me to push further, because there’s no reason to stop pushing. Even if you reach a point, like, ‘Yes, I made it to USC, but why is that a reason to slow down?’”

Her memory has aided his development as a leader. Having to deal with a challenging loss at a young age has given Raymond the perspective to approach his teammates with empathy, he said.

“You never really know what’s going on with someone, so if someone’s down, there’s no reason to just rip on them,” he said. “… You should go up and ask them and try. We’re still teammates, we’re still people.

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“If you’re gonna be like a leader or someone that sets an example for anybody, you have to be the type of person that you have to be there for someone.”

It took time, though, for Raymond to develop his approach to leadership. Raymond said he was quiet throughout high school and through much of his first two years at USC before he became a consistent starter last season.

Around that time, he took on the role of grill master at the offensive line barbecues . But now, Raymond is not just one of the leaders of the offensive line, but of the entire team. In addition to his new position on the field, Raymond was also named one of USC’s captains at the start of the season.

“If you asked anybody in freshman year or sophomore, ‘Do you imagine Tobias Raymond being the team captain in two years?’ They’d be like, ‘No, honestly, probably not,’” Raymond said. “It’s such an honor, and I’m trying to do right by them, being a vocal guy and trying to lead them in the right way.”

USC’s projected starting center Kilian O’Connor, a captain, noted vocal leader of the team and close friend of Raymond, also has influenced Raymond’s leadership.

O’Connor suffered a season-ending non-contact injury in August, which thrust Raymond into the starting center position, a role he may not have otherwise played this season. Raymond said working with O’Connor has helped him develop mechanically as a center and as a leader.

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“I’m super grateful for him,” Raymond said of O’Connor. “It’s one thing to hear from the coach, but when it’s someone that’s like your friend and you can really call me out on my stuff, it’s really nice.”

Teammates say Raymond’s approach is working.

Last week, running back Waymond Jordan called Raymond “one of the biggest leaders” on the team, noting his ability to hold players accountable, and right tackle Justin Tauanuu said he has done a “phenomenal job” at the new position.

“I think he’s hit his peak right here,” left tackle Elijah Paige said. “He’s our guy. He’s our leader.”