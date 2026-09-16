USC freshman star receiver Trent Mosley to miss Rutgers game

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Trent Mosley, USC’s rising star freshman receiver, will miss this week’s Big Ten opener against Rutgers and could be out an extended period of time after suffering an injury during the Trojans’ Week 2 win over Louisiana.

Riley said that he doesn’t expect Mosley to be out “extremely long term,” but that any timeline for his return was “still a little inconclusive … depending on how he responds.”

Riley didn’t offer any details on the nature of the injury, but he said that it became clear after USC’s 49-30 win over Louisiana that “there was something we needed to get looked at.” Mosley still spoke to reporters after the game.

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Mosley had exploded onto the scene in his first three games at USC, with 13 catches for 255 yards and four touchdowns. He even added an electric 86-yard punt return for a score last Saturday, capping a three-week debut that appeared to announce the freshman as one of the most dynamic weapons in college football.

Now he’ll miss at least one game — and almost certainly more — at a time when the Trojans are about to enter the toughest stretch of their schedule. Being down such a dynamic player shouldn’t matter against Rutgers. But it might just over a week from now, when USC will welcome Oregon for a critical Big Ten matchup at the Coliseum.

Two other top Trojan receivers who started the season banged-up, Tanook Hines and Terrell Anderson, were not on USC’s initial availability report for the week.

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Sophomore defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart, who dressed last week before being ruled out, was listed as questionable on this week’s report.

This is the first season the Big Ten has required schools to provide multiple availability reports ahead of a game. Riley said he believed the four reports were “a little tedious,” but added that USC would comply with the new rules.

“Hopefully all of our Big Ten participants will be as accurate on that as possible,” Riley said.